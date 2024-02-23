Trump Trashes ‘Loser’ Jimmy Kimmel, Hopes for His Retirement

Seth Herald/Reuters

Donald Trump, often the butt of late night host Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes, weighed in Thursday on Kimmel’s potential retirement by calling him a “loser” and saying ABC would be better off with him gone.

Having hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003, Kimmel told the Los Angeles Times in a story published Tuesday that his time on the show might be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

“I think this is my final contract,” the 56-year-old said. “I hate to even say it, because everyone’s laughing at me now—each time I think that, and then it turns out to not be the case.”

