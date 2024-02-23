Fri. Feb 23rd, 2024

    News

    Trump Trashes ‘Loser’ Jimmy Kimmel, Hopes for His Retirement

    By

    Feb 23, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Trump Trashes ‘Loser’ Jimmy Kimmel, Hopes for His Retirement

    Seth Herald/Reuters

    Donald Trump, often the butt of late night host Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes, weighed in Thursday on Kimmel’s potential retirement by calling him a “loser” and saying ABC would be better off with him gone.

    Having hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003, Kimmel told the Los Angeles Times in a story published Tuesday that his time on the show might be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

    “I think this is my final contract,” the 56-year-old said. “I hate to even say it, because everyone’s laughing at me now—each time I think that, and then it turns out to not be the case.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    DC mom given $10,800 taxpayer-funded lump sum as part of scheme to help poor families spends $6,000 on luxury trip to MIAMI and 15 vacation outfits for her three kids

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Sydney concert evacuated as lighting strikes hit Accor Stadium

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    ‘Daily Show’s’ Desi Lydic Calls BS on Nikki Haley’s ‘Moderate’ Identity

    Feb 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    DC mom given $10,800 taxpayer-funded lump sum as part of scheme to help poor families spends $6,000 on luxury trip to MIAMI and 15 vacation outfits for her three kids

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Sydney concert evacuated as lighting strikes hit Accor Stadium

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    ‘Daily Show’s’ Desi Lydic Calls BS on Nikki Haley’s ‘Moderate’ Identity

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Kyle Richards looks pretty in pink as she stops by The Drew Barrymore Show in NYC… after THAT cosy display with rumored lover Morgan Wade

    Feb 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy