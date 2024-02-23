‘Daily Show’s’ Desi Lydic Calls BS on Nikki Haley’s ‘Moderate’ Identity

Comedy Central

It’s now been more than one year since Nikki Haley officially threw her hat in the ring for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. And even after losing to “None of These Candidates” in Nevada, the former South Carolina governor shows no signs of slowing down.

The Daily Show correspondent and this week’s guest host Desi Lydic is admittedly happy that Haley is hanging in there, “Because even if you don’t agree with her politics, she still really pisses Donald Trump off. And that’s a beautiful thing.”

What Lydic can’t understand, however, is how Haley suddenly began being labeled as a “moderate” Republican when even the presidential candidate herself regularly reminds people that she is a conservative through and through.

