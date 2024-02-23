Taylor Swift Eras Tour: Sydney concert evacuated as lighting strikes hit Accor Stadium

<!–

Taylor Swift fans were evacuated from Accor Stadium in Sydney after lightning struck nearby, and the superstar’s performance has now been delayed.

The bad weather that hit Sydney on Friday night has caused chaos for the more than 80,000 Swifties heading to their first Eras Tour show in the city.

Fans sitting on the ground and in the lower levels of the stadium were asked to come inside after lightning struck just 10 kilometers away.

A statement from Accor Stadium informed concertgoers that the three-hour show had been delayed.

“Please note that due to weather, the start time of the show has been delayed,” it said.

‘Remain undercover until further notice and follow venue screens and staff instructions.

“Stay safe and remember to be kind to those around you.”

