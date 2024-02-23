Fri. Feb 23rd, 2024

    News

    American Spacecraft Odysseus Makes History After Moon Landing Success

    By

    Feb 23, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    American Spacecraft Odysseus Makes History After Moon Landing Success

    Intuitive Machines

    An American commercial lunar lander touched down on the moon Thursday, marking the first time the U.S. had landed on the surface in more than 50 years and the first time a privately-built built vehicle has made contact at all.

    No American craft had landed on the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972, until Odysseus touched down in the South Pole region of the Moon late Thursday afternoon.

    Built by Intuitive Machine, the Nova-C lander, nicknamed Odysseus, reached the lunar surface at approximately 6:23 p.m. ET, though a weak signal caused a glitch until flight controllers could gain better communication.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Former Everton player ‘sentenced to LIFE in prison’ for corruption and match-fixing after confessing to paying over £300,000 in bribes to get national team post

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Kandi Burruss reunites with Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Cynthia Bailey at the BMF screening with Da Brat, Jesseca Harris-Dupart and 2 Chainz

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Germany’s Bundestag to vote on Cannabis legalization

    Feb 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Former Everton player ‘sentenced to LIFE in prison’ for corruption and match-fixing after confessing to paying over £300,000 in bribes to get national team post

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Kandi Burruss reunites with Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Cynthia Bailey at the BMF screening with Da Brat, Jesseca Harris-Dupart and 2 Chainz

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    American Spacecraft Odysseus Makes History After Moon Landing Success

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Germany’s Bundestag to vote on Cannabis legalization

    Feb 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy