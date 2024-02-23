Kandi Burruss reunites with Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Cynthia Bailey at the BMF screening with Da Brat, Jesseca Harris-Dupart and 2 Chainz

<!–

Kandi Burruss reunites with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey on the red carpet at a special screening of BFM.

Burruss, 47, and Bailey, 57, hit the red carpet at the screening, held at AMC Madison Yards 8 in Atlanta on Thursday.

The revelation comes just days after Burruss was spotted on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where she was up for Reality Star of the Year.

Other celebrities seen on the red carpet include Da Brat, Jesseca Harris-Dupart and 2 Chainz.

Burruss appeared in a black top under a jewel-encrusted black leather coat for the premiere event.

She was all smiles on the red carpet wearing hoop earrings and a jewel-encrusted black leather bag over her shoulder.

The actress, singer and reality star completed her look with black stretch pants and jewel-encrusted black boots for the event.

Bailey also opted for an all-black look, but much more revealing in a long, full-length black satin dress with several sections of lace.

Her long black locks fell over her shoulders as she accessorized with long silver earrings for the occasion.

The dress featured a lace slit up the right leg as she completed her look with a pair of strappy black heels.

The exit comes just weeks after Burruss shocked the reality TV world by announcing she was leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta.

She joined the show in Season 2, which began a 14-year run on the long-running Bravo series.

Burruss shockingly revealed the news on the Grammy Awards red carpet earlier this month.

Cynthia Bailey poses with Sydney Mitchell on the red carpet for the BMF screening

Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey pose with Sydney Mitchell at the BMF screening

Da Brat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart attend exclusive screening of BMF

Rapper 2 Chainz Attends Exclusive BMF Screening

‘I’m not keeping up. I already said it, so I’ll tell you. “I decided I’m not coming back this year,” Burruss said on the red carpet, before revealing why.

“It’s been 14 seasons and we’ve been allowed to sit around for too long, but during that time I’ve started working on a lot of other things and I have some big interesting projects coming up soon, so I’m very excited.” about those things,” Kandi added.

But it’s not just about that. It’s like, after I had time to think, a friend of mine said to me, “Why do you keep doing it?” he said.

“And I said, ‘Well, I guess since I’ve been doing it for so long, it feels weird to think about not doing it?’ So I said, ‘You know what? “I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year,” she said.