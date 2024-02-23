Turkish football caught up in more ugly scenes as huge melee breaks out after 10-man Galatasaray are knocked out of Europa League by Sparta Prague

Players and staff were involved in a large fight on the field Thursday night.

Matches in all Turkish football leagues were suspended for a week in December

Turkish football was embroiled in more unpleasant scenes after Galatasaray were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday night.

Players and staff were involved in a huge brawl on the pitch after Sparta Prague recovered from a 3-2 first leg defeat to defeat the Turkish giants with a 4-1 home win and advance 6-4 overall.

The Czech champions scored three goals after the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Kaan Ayhan was sent off in the 68th minute.

It is the latest controversy to hit Turkish football.

Matches in all Turkish soccer leagues were suspended for a week in December following a shocking attack on a referee.

Halil Umut Meler was hit by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, who ran onto the field after his team conceded a 97th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 Super Lig draw with Caykur Rizespor.

Meler was hit several times while lying on the grass and suffered injuries, including a minor fracture.

The incident sparked chaotic scenes involving players and club officials.

Koca resigned from his position and the TFF imposed a permanent sanction on him.

However, on the day the week-long suspension of professional football was lifted, the match was thrust back into the spotlight after Istanbulspor president Ecmel Faik Sarialioglu appeared to order his team to stop playing.

Istanbulspor felt they should have been awarded a penalty when Florian Loshaj went down following a challenge by Batista Mendy.

On-loan Southampton striker Paul Onuachu put Trabzonspor into a 2-1 lead moments later.

Istanbulspor president Faik Sarialioglu ordered his players to leave the field in protest.

The Istanbulspor players left the field of play and the match was stopped in the 73rd minute.

Images posted on social media showed Sarialioglu leading his players off the field.