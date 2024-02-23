Taylor Swift fans headed to Sydney from interstate hit with huge flight cancellations and delays

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Taylor Swift fans in Queensland and Victoria were left devastated after crucial flights were canceled and delayed due to a “severe storm” ahead of the artist’s first show in Sydney.

Flights were suspended due to a severe storm bringing heavy rain, destructive winds and “giant” hail that was forecast to hit Sydney Airport on Friday afternoon, just hours before Swift took the stage.

The singer’s performance before a crowd of 80,000 at Accor Stadium will be the first of four consecutive sold-out shows from Friday to Monday.

Jetstar canceled its 5:00pm and 7:30pm flights from Brisbane, while Virgin canceled two flights: the 4:05pm and the 7:35pm flights.

Three other flights from Brisbane to Sydney have been cancelled, while passengers on two other flights have been warned of massive delays.

Taylor Swift fans in Queensland and Victoria were left devastated after crucial flights were canceled and delayed due to a “severe storm” ahead of the artist’s first show in Sydney.

Three flights from the Gold Coast to Sydney were also canceled after a second storm was forecast to hit the city on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Qantas has canceled four of its flights from Melbourne to Sydney Airport.

The national airline, however, brought its A380 to ensure its passengers reached the port city in time for Swift’s concert.

“The A380 will carry 485 passengers, the equivalent of almost three Boeing 737 flights that normally operate on this route,” Qantas said in a statement.

“While this would normally be used to support our international network on flights to places like London and Los Angeles, given the current incredibly high demand in Sydney, it is being brought in to support the domestic operation.”

Qantas customers who were unable to board the Airbus were reassigned to other airline services.

The Airbus left Melbourne at 5:00 p.m. and arrived at Sydney International Terminal at 6:40 p.m.

One fan told ABC Radio Brisbane Breakfast she spent $700 on last-minute flights after her flight from Brisbane to Sydney was cancelled.

“I woke up this morning to an email from Virgin saying my flight this afternoon had been cancelled,” said Swift fan Megan.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning at 1.57pm on Friday for destructive winds, heavy rain and “giant” hail for Sydney and surrounding areas (pictured).

Swift’s first concert was delayed by about 20 minutes on Friday night, and fans had to be evacuated because lightning struck just 10 kilometers away.

‘When I called them, they told me that [the storms] were the reason for the cancellation.

Megan frantically booked a last-minute flight after discovering the airline had rebooked her on a trip to Sydney on Sunday, even though she had tickets for Saturday night’s concert.

‘I had to rebook flights with Qantas for tomorrow morning for almost double the price of what I originally paid for them. “It was $700 each way for tomorrow,” he said.

Swift’s first concert was delayed by about 20 minutes on Friday night, and fans had to be evacuated when lightning struck just 10 kilometers away.

Her support act Sabrina Carpenter was omitted, and Swift took the stage around 7:50 p.m.

Fans sitting on the ground and in the lower levels of the Accor Stadium were asked to come inside after lightning struck shortly before 6pm.

Carpenter was due to start at 6:20 p.m. and Swift was due to start at 7:30 p.m.