Fri. Feb 23rd, 2024

    News

    Lady Gaga Superfan and Celeb Blogger Turned Cop Charged With Killing TV Host Ex and His New Lover

    By

    Feb 23, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Lady Gaga Superfan and Celeb Blogger Turned Cop Charged With Killing TV Host Ex and His New Lover

    9 News Australia YouTube

    A serving police officer in Australia has been charged with murdering his ex-boyfriend and his ex’s new partner, authorities said Friday, days after the alleged victims disappeared and some of their bloodied possessions were found in a dumpster.

    Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, 28, a former celebrity blogger turned senior constable who uses the name Beau Lamarre, was arrested Friday morning after he turned himself in at a police station in Sydney’s beachside suburb of Bondi. He’s accused of killing 26-year-old TV host Jesse Baird—with whom Lamarre was in a relationship until a few months ago—and Baird’s new partner, 29-year-old Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies.

    Local authorities allege that Lamarre killed the couple on Monday and hired a van to get rid of the bodies that evening. Two days later, items belonging to the alleged victims including clothing, a watch, and a credit card were found in a dumpster. The objects reportedly had blood on them.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Cruz Beckham wears T-shirt with a photo of one of his iconic childhood moments on as he goes for a steak dinner with dad David in Miami

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    I had to sneak Kylie Minogue around in the boot of my car after she started dating INXS rocker Michael Hutchence: Pete Waterman reveals his bizarre escapades as a star maker

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Short-seller Jim Chanos warns Nvidia’s epic growth is cannibalizing Big Tech — as the chip titan’s value surges by $1 trillion in 4 months

    Feb 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Cruz Beckham wears T-shirt with a photo of one of his iconic childhood moments on as he goes for a steak dinner with dad David in Miami

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    I had to sneak Kylie Minogue around in the boot of my car after she started dating INXS rocker Michael Hutchence: Pete Waterman reveals his bizarre escapades as a star maker

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Short-seller Jim Chanos warns Nvidia’s epic growth is cannibalizing Big Tech — as the chip titan’s value surges by $1 trillion in 4 months

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    If you want long weekends all the time or breaks during the workday, a government job may be for you

    Feb 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy