Lady Gaga Superfan and Celeb Blogger Turned Cop Charged With Killing TV Host Ex and His New Lover

9 News Australia YouTube

A serving police officer in Australia has been charged with murdering his ex-boyfriend and his ex’s new partner, authorities said Friday, days after the alleged victims disappeared and some of their bloodied possessions were found in a dumpster.

Beaumont Lamarre-Condon, 28, a former celebrity blogger turned senior constable who uses the name Beau Lamarre, was arrested Friday morning after he turned himself in at a police station in Sydney’s beachside suburb of Bondi. He’s accused of killing 26-year-old TV host Jesse Baird—with whom Lamarre was in a relationship until a few months ago—and Baird’s new partner, 29-year-old Qantas flight attendant Luke Davies.

Local authorities allege that Lamarre killed the couple on Monday and hired a van to get rid of the bodies that evening. Two days later, items belonging to the alleged victims including clothing, a watch, and a credit card were found in a dumpster. The objects reportedly had blood on them.

Read more at The Daily Beast.