Cruz Beckham stepped out for steak dinner with his father David in Miami on Thursday, wearing a T-shirt with a photo of him.

Cruz, 19, looked pretty pleased with himself while wearing the number at upscale restaurant Papi Steak.

In the image, a young Cruz was cradled on David’s shoulder. Cruz, then four years old, had been on an ice cream trip with his soccer player father at the Grove in Los Angeles in 2004.

He certainly takes after his father, who pointed the finger at England fans following the team’s 3-2 loss to Portugal at Euro 2000 in the Netherlands.

Cruz showed off her modern sense of style in the fun garment, which she paired with a navy blue Burberry open skirt and black pants.

The aspiring pop singer paired his casual look with a pair of white, blue and gray Air Jordan sneakers.

The departure of his father and son comes days after he gor a new tattoo for matches one of his father David’s inkings to celebrate his 19th birthday.

Cruz’s latest body art, which is on the left side of his waist, is a portrait of a seated Jesus and David, 48, has the exact same tattoo on his right side.

The inking of the Man of Sorrows was done by London-based fine line artist Pablo, known as @certifiedletterboy on social media.

Cruz’s new tattoo comes as he celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, and David shared a photo of the couple in tribute.

“Happy birthday to my little man,” David captioned the photo of himself holding a young Cruz.

‘The most daring and kindest-hearted is still you and continues to believe in your dream and work as hard as you do. “We love you very much Cruzie and we are very proud of you.”

Cruz’s brother Romeo, 21, also shared a photo from his birthday and captioned it: “Happy birthday little brother love you always + forever @cruzbeckham.”

David pointed the finger at England fans after the team’s 3-2 defeat against Portugal at Euro 2000 in Holland.

Cruz got a new tattoo that matches one of his father David’s tattoos to celebrate his 19th birthday (Cruz, left, and David, right, with the tattoo in 2011)

And her mom Victoria shared a sweet video of her sons Brooklyn and Cruz, daughter Harper, and husband David singing Sherry by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Happy birthday Cruzie!! X,” she wrote. ‘We all love you very much and are very proud of the incredible young man you have become. Sweet, kind and incredibly talented. The world is in your hands, go get it!’

Sharing snapshots of Cruz’s inking and its creation, tattoo artist Pablo wrote: ‘@cruzbeckham matches the tattoo with @davidbeckham. It’s an honor to recreate this Jesus piece for you, brother.

Cruz got his first tattoo at just 16 years old while on vacation in Miami. He debuted the tattoo, a butterfly on his thigh, in an Instagram post in which he saw him sitting on the edge of a boat and looking out to sea.

victory youroffered her foot a ‘clean break’ after recently falling during an exercise, her husband David revealed on social media.

She revealed her Valentine’s Day got off to a bad start when she fell at the gym and was left with ice on her foot.

Sharing an update on his condition, David revealed: “Apparently my wife’s little accident at the gym was a clean break… [sad face]’

David shared a photo of Victoria’s foot strapped into a medical boot as she recovers from the injury.

On February 14, the mother of four revealed that the day had started off on the wrong foot while sharing photos of a painful injury on her Instagram Stories.