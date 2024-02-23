Lionel Messi opponent Andrew Brody breaks silence on THAT opening night humiliation after the Inter Miami star chipped the ball over him as he lay injured on the floor – and jokes: ‘I was a cone on the ground!’

<!–

Lionel Messi humiliated his opponent Andrew Brody on Wednesday night with outrageous skill, and now the Real Salt Lake defender has broken his silence about the viral moment.

During the first half of Inter Miami’s 2-0 victory on MLS opening night, Messi’s path to the goal was blocked by Brody, who was on the ground injured.

The Argentine then remarkably managed to get the ball over the defender to set up a shot, which was blocked.

However, the moment spread like wildfire on social media and Brody has now said he was “a cone on the ground” during the play.

The 28-year-old reposted photos of the moment on his Instagram Story, writing, “For those asking, yes I was the cone on the ground there,” along with a face palm emoji.

Messi left Inter Miami fans speechless with his remarkable skill on Wednesday night.

In Brody’s defense, Messi had his way with the rest of the RSL lineup and put in a brilliant performance that had everything but a goal.

He had a free kick attempt that defender Justen Glad headed over the bar, nearly scored with an Olimpico and earned another highlight with a nutmeg goal in the first half.

Messi also set up Robert Taylor’s first goal and started the play for Diego Gómez’s decisive goal with a quick run through midfield.

He played 90 minutes in the victory and his coach Tata Martino was satisfied with what he saw.

Inter Miami beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 at home on opening night of the MLS season

“I saw (Messi) very free, very precise,” Martino said after the match.

‘High speed. “He has something that doesn’t happen with other players around the world.”

Luis Suárez, Messi’s long-time Barça teammate, also made his Miami debut in the match, scoring an assist for Gómez’s goal.

Miami will fly to Los Angeles this weekend to take on the Galaxy.