Taylor Swift’s most breathtaking outfits as she performs her first Sydney concert on the Aussie leg of Eras tour

Taylor Swift kicked off the first of her Sydney shows at Accor Stadium on Friday.

And the pop megastar, 33, did not disappoint in the sartorial department, wowing the crowd in a variety of stunning looks.

The Era tour show lasts over 3 hours and is organized into 10 acts, showcasing the different eras of Swift’s discography.

Each of these acts comes with a costume change, where the pop star embodies the different moods and musical vibes of her eras.

One of the most spectacular looks is the elaborate blue ballgown she wore representing the Speak Now era.

With purple mosaic lighting on stage, the dress sparkled as she performed Enchanted.

Another iconic look is the black and red asymmetrical catsuit with snake motifs, which represents the Reputation era.

Accompanied by her back-up dancers dressed in similar vampire leotards, she delivered a high-energy performance of songs such as Ready For It and Delicate.

She stunned with a black and red asymmetrical catsuit with snake motifs, representing the era of reputation.

The blonde pop singer also showed off her figure in a bright blue dress.

It was filled with blue jewelry and paired with shiny boots.

A sparkly dance costume with fringes caught attention

Nature and witchcraft are the themes of the Evermore era, where Taylor wears a relatively simple orange dress while playing a moss-covered piano.

But Eras is mostly all about glitter and sparkle, and even Taylor’s ‘office clothes’ sparkle in a memorable sequence centered on the work cubicle.

Accompanied by dancers, Swift performs The Man and You Need to Calm Down in a sequin jacket in the Lover era.

She also wowed the crowd with her flowy white dress that caught the light as she twirled, arms in the air.

Later removing her jacket to reveal a sparkly suit and thigh-high boots, the global hitmaker stuns in a pink-hued Lover era.

Ahead of her first show in Sydney on Friday night, Taylor spent the day relaxing before the show as she and boyfriend Travis Kelce visited Sydney Zoo.

Swift will perform four shows in Sydney from Friday, February 23 to Monday, February 26.