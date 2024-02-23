Netanyahu Rejects U.S. Plans for Post-War Gaza With His Own Vision

Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has finally revealed what Israel intends to do with Gaza after the war in the enclave ends, with his plans standing in stark contrast to the hopes for the region expressed by the U.S. government.

The one-page document was presented to Netanyahu’s war cabinet on Thursday before being released by his office. In it, the Israeli leader repeated his rejection of Western nations moving toward unilaterally recognizing a Palestinian state, and the proposals don’t specify any role whatsoever for the Palestinian Authority—the West Bank-based governmental body that the Biden administration wants to eventually take control of Gaza.

The plans also call for a security buffer zone inside the Strip, a measure Washington, D.C. says it would oppose.

