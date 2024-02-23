Ariana Grande’s new album Eternal Sunshine boasts ‘house music and a little R’n’B’… after the success of her lead single Yes, And?

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ariana Grande’s new album, Eternal Sunshine, features “house music and a little bit of R’n’B.”

The 30-year-old star’s record label boss has teased what fans can expect from the long-awaited follow-up to 2020’s Positions.

Republic Records co-president Wendy Goldstein said in a new behind-the-scenes video shared by Ariana on Instagram this week: “Between you and Max [Martin] It will be just perfect. The voices are great.

‘The changes, the tempos, the house music, then there’s a bit of R’n’B. It’s you. It’s like an elevated version of all the previous albums, like ‘Sweetener’ meets some kind of ‘Thank U, Next’.

So far, fans have heard the lead single ‘Yes, And?’ – which later got a remix with Mariah Carey – and won’t hear any more singles before the album drops next month.

Ariana Grande’s new album, Eternal Sunshine, features ‘house music and a little R’n’B’

The 30-year-old star’s label boss has teased what fans can expect from the long-awaited 2020 follow-up. Positions’ Republic Records co-president Wendy Goldstein said in a new behind-the-scenes video shared by Ariana on Instagram this week: ‘Between you and Max [Martin] It will be just perfect. The voices are great

The Grammy winner recently insisted that she wants her fans to listen to this LP in its entirety when it is released on March 8, rather than receiving the material piecemeal.

She wrote on her Instagram Story earlier this month: ‘We’re just over a month away from ‘Eternal Sunshine’ and I don’t think it’s possible to express how grateful I am for your love, support and enthusiasm.

‘I wanted to say… as hard as it is to resist the temptation to share another song or single with you all ASAP, I’d really love for you to experience the album in its entirety this time.

“Of course, there will be more singles from this project once it’s available (and we may have a little surprise or two up our sleeve to hold you over until then, so don’t worry), but we’ll wait a little longer so you can be being able to listen fully first is really my ideal way for all of you to experience this body of work.’

Ariana thanked fans for trusting her “vision and plan” for the long-awaited album.

She continued: ‘You’ve waited so long for my new music and I’m so grateful for your patience!

‘I look forward to savoring every second of this new era with all of you and I honestly can’t wait for it to be yours!

‘It’s going to be (and already is) very special. I am very excited for everything that is to come. More than ever.

I love you a lot!!! (sic)’

Ariana herself described the album as “a concept album”, noting that many of the songs are “really vulnerable”.

‘The changes, the tempos, the house music, then there’s a bit of R’n’B. It’s you. It’s like an elevated version of all the previous albums, like ‘Sweetener’ meets a sort of ‘Thank U, Next’.

So far, fans have heard the lead single ‘Yes, And?’ – which later got a remix with Mariah Carey – and won’t hear any more singles before the album drops next month.

In a previous Instagram post, he explained how he invited family, friends, and members of his team at Republic Records to preview the collection.

She said, “I’m nervous, but I wanted to share this with you because it’s kind of a concept album.”

“They are all different and enhanced pieces of the same story. [and] of the same experience. I’m strangely excited but… this is what’s happening.

‘Some of them are really vulnerable, others are [me] Sometimes I play the role that people expect me to play and I have fun with that.”