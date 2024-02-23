Pep Guardiola backs Sir Jim Ratcliffe to bridge the gap between rivals Man United and Man City after completing his partial takeover at Old Trafford… and insists that he has a ‘feeling’ that the Red Devils ‘will be back’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed his partial takeover of Man United earlier this week.

Reacting to the news, Guardiola said he believes the Red Devils will ‘come back’

As long as Pep Guardiola is at Manchester City, it will be difficult for anyone to take them down.

Pep Guardiola believes Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deference to Manchester City’s success backs his prediction that the new co-owner can close the gap on their city rivals.

While the City boss insisted they will continue to fight for honors during their time in England, he does believe Manchester United’s structural changes will give them an extra dimension.

Ratcliffe has studied the details of City’s structure before taking the reins at Old Trafford and they have pushed ahead with the capture of Omar Berrada as chief executive. Moves are also being made for Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox.

“It’s not about (being) worried (about United),” Guardiola said. “I’m pretty sure, along with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and everyone else, that United will take a step back.

‘I feel like they know exactly what they have to do, appoint the people they need with their experience in the business world to improve the projects.

The British billionaire insisted United had a lot to learn from their 'noisy neighbours'

The British billionaire insisted United had a lot to learn from their ‘noisy neighbours’

‘When I was under the teams I always admired them and thought about what we have to do to be close, to challenge them. These are really competitive people. “If they want to be judged by things they are comfortable with, they won’t get to where we are now.”

Ratcliffe was effusive in his praise of City during the week and Guardiola, when asked if he was flattered by it, replied: “It’s the truth. No matter how much the teams admit it, they will be closer to us. If they want to deny it for things that are not reality then it is their problem. It is not our problem.

“When we were down and United won, we looked at them, we admired them. We wanted to learn from them.

‘The Sir Alex Ferguson period – the generation with Roy Keane, David Beckham, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand – and all those great players. I’m pretty sure City admired him and thought we wanted to be there. Now we are there.

“So, from these types of comments, I have a feeling that they will come back.”