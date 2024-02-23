Nathan Wade visited DA Fani Willis’ Georgia neighborhood at least 35 times and stayed overnight BEFORE she hired him as special prosecutor, cellphone data shows

Fani Willis and her former special counsel lover Nathan Wade appeared to be having date nights at her apartment long before the two claimed their “romantic relationship” had begun, according to explosive phone records just filed in court.

Cell phone data reveals that Wade visited the exact area where the Fulton County District Attorney was renting a condominium at least 35 times before admitting to the affair, including before she appointed him to prosecute former President Donald Trump in his election fraud case in Georgia.

Willis admitted at a special hearing last week that her ex-lover visited her at the apartment in Atlanta’s Hapeville neighborhood, but appeared to shrug off the question and did not specify when or how many times.

But lawyers seeking to disqualify her from the case against Trump later hired a criminal defense investigator to analyze phone records, further calling into question the relationship between the couple and the timing of Wade’s appointment.

Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade testified about their romantic relationship.

The AT&T records were obtained from the number of times Wade’s phone pinged specific cell towers in the immediate Willis area and revealed a “large volume of data,” according to investigator Charles Mittelstadt in his report filed with the Fulton County Superior Court.

He said there was so much going on that he zeroed in on two specific dates, revealing that Wade was in the vicinity of Willis’ apartment on one occasion in September 2021 before he was named until 3:28 a.m. He went home and then He texted her at 4:20 a.m.

Two months later, in November 2021, he called Willis at 11:32 p.m. and arrived at the specific area of ​​the apartment at 0:43 a.m., remaining there until 4:55 a.m.

The apartment was rented to Willis’ former close friend, Robin Bryan-Yeartie, who told court last week that she believed the district attorney’s relationship with Wade began in 2019 and that she had seen them hugging and kissing.

Mittelstadt says in his report: “Due to the limitations in analyzing the large volume of data and preparing the report, I was directed to a deeper analysis on two specific dates: September 11 and 12, 2021 (before, as I understand , they hired Mr. Wade.) and on November 29 and 30 (before what I understand was testimony in court that the romantic relationship began in 2022).

‘Specifically, on September 11, 2021, Mr. Wade’s phone left the Doraville area and arrived at the geoface located at the Dogwood address at 10:45 p.m.

The phone remained there until September 12 at 3:28 a.m., at which time it traveled directly to the towers located in East Cobb, according to its ping routine at its residence in the area. The phone arrived in East Cobb at approximately 4:05 am and records show she sent a text message at 4:20 am to Ms. Willis.

Additionally, on November 29, 2021, Mr. Wade’s phone was ringing at the East Cobb towers near his residence and, following a call from Ms. Willis at 11:32 p.m., as the call continued, his phone left the East Cobb area shortly after midnight and arrived. inside the geofence located at the Dogwood address at 00:43 am on November 30, 2021. The phone remained there until 4:55 am

Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade testified about their romantic relationship.

Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis made a dramatic appearance in court where she spoke about her “physical” relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade and testified about providing him with cash refunds when they traveled together. Her lawyer decided not to call her again to give more testimony.

A lawyer for Donald Trump asked Wade about the source of the cash he said Willis gave him, and whether Willis simply took cash out of his pocket. “I didn’t ask him,” he said.

Willis made a surprise appearance on the stand Thursday after her ex-lover Wade was questioned about the “romantic” relationship. He testified that it started in 2022, shortly after she hired him as a special contract prosecutor.

One disappointed spectator was Trump himself, who was expected to briefly attend court on Thursday but instead opted to travel to New York for a court appearance unrelated to the Stormy Daniels criminal case.

‘Does anyone really believe that Fani Willis paid her ‘lover’ cash every time they took expensive ‘trips’ together? Actually? Where did you get the CASH? Pretty weak interrogation yesterday!!! I guess they don’t want to insult her,” she posted on her Truth Social site.

‘There is no way she can explain any of this corruption!!!’

Prosecutors announced they would not bring Willis back for friendlier questioning, suggesting he accomplished some of what he needed Thursday even as he dodged questions about his finances and romantic life.

It also prevents a room full of defense attorneys from attacking her again on the witness stand, where they would try to pick holes in stories about her romance, office practices, credit card statements and cash refunds.

The stakes are high for Willis, Wade – and Trump – with the possibility of Fulton County’s prosecution being dropped if an inappropriate relationship or conflict of interest is discovered that could affect the prosecution. That, in turn, could stall Trump’s trial in the midst of his race to return to the White House.

There was a series of fireworks inside Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s courtroom Thursday.

At one point, he called for a five-minute break after Willis’ furious attacks on attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who exposed the matter in a legal filing that accused Willis and Wade of an inappropriate relationship and sought his disqualification.

Attorney Ashleigh Merchant, a lawyer for Donald Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman, had hoped for a Willis return.

Prosecution attorneys decided that the testimony obtained from Willis was sufficient to make their case against disqualification, without risking giving defense attorneys another opportunity to question her. Here, Fulton County Special Prosecutor Anna Cross, left, representing the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, speaks with attorney Andrew Evans, representing Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Yesterday the interrogation was quite weak!!! I guess they don’t want to insult her,” former President Donald Trump posted in response to the decision not to call Willis, although her own lawyer took part in the questioning on Thursday.

She furiously denied a conflict or having derived any financial benefit from the luxury trips she took with Wade. Like Wade, she testified that she paid him back his share in cash and that they took turns covering some entertainment expenses.

‘I don’t need anyone to pay my bills. The only man who has paid my bills in full is my dad,” he said at one point.

“I’m not being judged,” she fumed at one point.

She only alluded to her anger while talking about Merchant’s motion to remove her from the case and whether she had spoken to Wade about it.

‘I don’t know if it was a conversation. As you know, Mr. Wade is a southern gentleman. Not so much me,” he told Merchant, who represents Trump’s alleged accomplice Michael Roman, while he was on the stand.

‘Is a lie. It’s a lie,” she fumed as she questioned the “offensive” suggestion that she hooked up with Wade immediately after a 2019 judicial conference in which, she said, a fellow judge introduced her to him.

She also rejected the idea that she had a sexual relationship with him in 2020 or 2021, invoking her battle with cancer in 2020.