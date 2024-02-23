Bravo Star Fires Back: ‘Why Is Andy Cohen Getting a Pass?’

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Brandi Glanville isn’t ready to make nice with Andy Cohen. Just hours after Cohen’s public apology to the Real Housewives alum—who yesterday accused him of sexual harassment—Glanville’s legal team has doubled down, ripping the Bravo host’s “abusive and harassing” behavior in a statement sent exclusively to The Daily Beast.

“Any boss, clearly inebriated that contacts their employee by facetime video and invites the employee to watch the employee’s boss to have sex with another employee constitutes sexual harassment plain and simple under any definition of sexual harassment as defined by NBC,” Glanville’s lawyer Bryan Freedman wrote.

“Why is Andy Cohen getting a pass? Any other supervisor at Comcast who did that would be fired on the spot especially if the excuse was that this was a joke,” the statement continues. “If it was such a known joke then why did he apologize? Because he knows he is in a position of power to control where and how much she works so he can do what he wants and behave in a fashion that is abusive and harassing.”

