Delaware Children’s Pastor Hit With 10 Counts of Child Porn

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Delaware Attorney General’s Office

A Delaware children’s pastor has been arrested on child pornography charges, the Delaware Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.

James Dryden, 74, was charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession after a state investigation found that Dryden had downloaded child sexual abuse material. Authorities were initially alerted by Microsoft-generated CyberTips that Dryden’s IP address had accessed the explicit content, and they found more pornographic material when they searched his house.

“The evidence in this investigation is deeply disturbing,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “Nothing is more important than protecting our kids.”

