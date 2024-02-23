Fri. Feb 23rd, 2024

    News

    Delaware Children’s Pastor Hit With 10 Counts of Child Porn

    By

    Feb 23, 2024 , , , ,
    Delaware Children’s Pastor Hit With 10 Counts of Child Porn

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Delaware Attorney General’s Office

    A Delaware children’s pastor has been arrested on child pornography charges, the Delaware Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.

    James Dryden, 74, was charged with 10 counts of child pornography possession after a state investigation found that Dryden had downloaded child sexual abuse material. Authorities were initially alerted by Microsoft-generated CyberTips that Dryden’s IP address had accessed the explicit content, and they found more pornographic material when they searched his house.

    “The evidence in this investigation is deeply disturbing,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “Nothing is more important than protecting our kids.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Nikki Lund flashes her abs in a nude bra top as she says yoga has helped her lose 10lbs this year: ‘Now I am back in my skinny jeans!’

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Google co-founder Sergey Brin is sued by widow of pilot killed in horror Half Moon Bay plane crash who says plane was illegally put together ‘from memory’

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Magician with fork-bending world record says Dean Phillips consultant paid him to make fake audio of Biden

    Feb 23, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Nikki Lund flashes her abs in a nude bra top as she says yoga has helped her lose 10lbs this year: ‘Now I am back in my skinny jeans!’

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Google co-founder Sergey Brin is sued by widow of pilot killed in horror Half Moon Bay plane crash who says plane was illegally put together ‘from memory’

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Magician with fork-bending world record says Dean Phillips consultant paid him to make fake audio of Biden

    Feb 23, 2024
    News

    Google cofounder Sergey Brin faces wrongful-death lawsuit from pilot’s widow over fatal plane crash

    Feb 23, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy