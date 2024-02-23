Walmart’s average customer is a suburban baby boomer who spent $3,578 there last year

Walmart’s typical shopper in the US is a white woman between 60 and 78 years old, who is married and living in the suburbs, Numerator found.

Walmart has about 4,600 locations in the US and made over $648 billion in sales last year.The company also has among the highest customer loyalty for leading retail brands.Walmart’s average customer is a white baby boomer who owns her home and earns less than $80K per year.

Each week, 255 million customers visit Walmart’s 10,500 stores across the US and 18 countries.

Walmart is the largest retailer in the world, pulling in more than $648 billion in sales last year. In the US, the company has roughly 4,600 supercenters, discount stores, and neighborhood markets, employing 1.6 million people.

Because of the retail giant’s scale, the average Walmart customer has a lot in common with the average US shopper, according to data from the consumer analytics firm Numerator. Roughly 95% of the shoppers in Numerator’s survey visited Walmart two or more times in the past year.

Walmart also has among the highest customer loyalty of the leading retailers profiled by Numerator. More than 95% of its shoppers visited the store two or more times last year.

Additionally, the brand’s customer satisfaction scores improved significantly from the year before.

Numerator found that Walmart’s typical shopper in the US is a white woman between 60 and 78 years old, who is married and living in the suburbs. She typically owns her home and earns a middle income of between $40,000 to $80,000 per year.

She also says she tries to manage her health and doesn’t eat out much at restaurants, according to Numerator’s data.

Meanwhile, the number of wealthier customers at Walmart continues to increase, as the company reported strong gains among households earning more than $100,000.

“Regardless of the size of your paycheck,” CFO John David Rainey said, “our value proposition is resonating with customers.”

The typical customer shops with Walmart at least once per week for an annual spend of $3,578 — about 67 orders at $54 each — and a growing percentage of those transactions are online or in-app sales.

