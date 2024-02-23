Taylor Swift offers fans ‘an exclusive bonus track’ on The Tortured Poets Department… after kissing boyfriend Travis Kelce in Australia

Taylor Swift offered something new to her fans on Friday.

The singer, 34, whose show in Sydney, Australia started late due to a heavy storm, has a new bonus song for anyone who buys her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

‘File name: The Albatross,’ the Grammy winner wrote on social media.

‘Pre-order now the new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with the exclusive bonus track “The Albatross” on my website.’

This comes after she was spotted kissing her boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs in Australia.

Fans can order all 16 tracks plus bonus son on vinyl, CD, cassette or digitally.

However, it is a limited time offer.

“This product is available until 02/26/24 at 2 pm EST * while supplies last,” the website reads.

On the other hand, it also offers a different bonus track, The Manuscript, which is also available for pre-purchase.

The actual album will be delivered on April 19.

Kelce, 34, has been traveling with her around Australia and arrived in Australia for her shows in Sydney.

On Thursday, the couple was seen holding hands during a tour of the zoo.

The NFL star was seen entering Accor Stadium for Friday night’s show, where he was showered with friendship bracelets while sitting in the VIP tent.

Social media posts indicate that Rita Ora, her husband Taika Watiti and Katy Perry were also in the audience.

‘It’s fair to say Sydney always delivers, or should we say our TayTay always delivers! Thanks for having us!’ the Anywhere artist wrote alongside a carousel of photos that includes poses with Travis and Taylor separately.

‘Seeing my KP made my heart (thank you emoji) too many queens to count!’

Katy shared her own post from the show in which she posted a video of Rita and her singing along with Taylor.

‘Gotta see an old friend shine tonight ,’ the hitmaker captioned the post.

At Friday’s show, the Lover singer made a young woman’s wish come true when she gave her the coveted Fedora hat that she hands out at every show.

The hat was received by Scarlett, a nine-year-old girl who suffers from an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Taylor posed backstage with Rita and her husband, Taika Watiti, 48.

The singer was alerted that the young patient would be there through a social media post from her stepmother, who shared a photo of Scarlett, who was given 12 to 18 months to live, holding a sign that read: ” Taylor, can I have all 22?” Hat please?

Taylor also gave her a big hug, invited the girl to the stage and kissed her hands as she handed her the hat.

The superstar was scheduled to continue performing in Sydney on Saturday, Sunday and Monday before taking off for Singapore, where he will perform a series of shows from March 2 to 9.

After that, he’ll take a break before ramping up the tour again in Paris in May and continuing through Europe over the summer.