Myleene Klass breaks down in tears as she discusses her four heartbreaking miscarriages following the new baby loss certificate scheme

Myleene Klass broke down in tears as she detailed her four heartbreaking miscarriages on Friday’s Loose Women panel.

The former Hear’Say star, 45, who has continued to campaign for a change to the UK’s miscarriage laws, became visibly emotional as she discussed the new baby loss certificate scheme.

The government announced on Wednesday that parents who have experienced the devastation of losing a baby before 24 weeks of pregnancy can apply for a certificate to have their pain recognised.

Myleene, who has two daughters, Ava, 16, and Hero, 12, and a son, Apollo, four, admitted that the baby loss certificates will help a person grieve and have something to comfort and hold on to. .

She said: ‘For me, I think anything that marks, brings comfort or can be a memory, I think is a good thing. You can’t tell a person how to cry.

‘People grieve in different ways and some will want a reminder or something tangible.

“Other people, it’s had a mixed reaction, they’ll want something different, progress on the miscarriage care system for example, that’s something I’ve been campaigning for because some people want the certificate and some people want action.”

‘I have to be very clear about this, it is not a legal document, so I want to manage expectations here. You won’t see it in a town hall or if someone looks at your files.

‘It won’t even be on your medical record and that’s criminal, it should be. If you have a broken nail or a heart attack, that’s in your medical history.

But a miscarriage is not. I had four and had to record two in my medical records, unless you’re with your GP having that conversation.

“This is really important information for you, your children, if they are asked about your fertility problems in the future.”

Breaking down into tears, she said, “I’m sorry, it’s like having to keep ripping off that Band-Aid.” Very sorry.

‘There are people on this panel who have had miscarriages, and I know there are people here who have had miscarriages.

The government announced on Wednesday that parents who have experienced the devastation of losing a baby before 24 weeks of pregnancy can apply for a certificate to have their grief acknowledged (Kaye Adams, Myleene Klass, Jools Holland, Rod Stewart, Judi Love, Sunetra Sarker in the photo)

‘You don’t have an abortion at the doctor, you have an abortion at school, I had an abortion on the radio. The movies show that you are in your bed, you call the doctor and there is blood.

“But in reality, you may be at the dinner table, that was my fourth miscarriage, and you have to keep pretending because your kids are there. It’s so inconvenient and so cruel that it should be on your medical record.

This comes after Myleene made history in July by changing pregnancy loss laws, with changes meaning women will no longer have to wait until after three miscarriages to receive medical help and pre-conception advice.

She has spent four years campaigning for changes to the UK’s miscarriage laws with Labor MP Olivia Blake.

Myleene recently recalled her experience after suffering four “tortuous” miscarriages while changing pregnancy loss laws and spoke of her joy when a series of changes were passed.

The changes were revealed in the long-awaited Pregnancy Loss Review, an independent report into NHS miscarriage care and how it can be improved, which came after a campaign by the baby loss charity Tommy’s, who Myleene works with.

If you have been affected by this story, you can seek advice at www.miscarriageassociation.org.uk or by calling 01924 200 799.