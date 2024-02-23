Fri. Feb 23rd, 2024

    Trump Team Releases Eyebrow-Raising Phone Data in Fani Willis Case

    Trump Team Releases Eyebrow-Raising Phone Data in Fani Willis Case

    Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images

    The already sticky situation in which Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis has found herself, which centers on her romantic relationship with Special Counsel Nathan Wade, may have just gotten stickier.

    Wade, the trial attorney Willis hired to help prosecute former President Donald Trump on state charges of election interference, allegedly visited the DA at home—occasionally arriving late at night and staying until the wee hours—some three dozen times between April 1, 2021, and November 30, 2021, according to cellphone data subpoenaed from AT&T by Trump’s defense team.

    An eight-page affidavit filed Friday in Fulton County Superior Court by Trump attorneys Steve Sadow and Jennifer Little allegedly reveals “a minimum of 35 occasions” during those months when Wade’s phone “connected for an extended period” to the cell towers nearest Willis’ condo in the Atlanta suburb of Hapeville. In it, criminal defense investigator Charles Mittelstadt describes his figures as “conservative,” explaining that he highlighted those times when Wade’s phone was “stationary and not in transit.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

