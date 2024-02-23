Nikki Lund flashes her abs in a nude bra top as she says yoga has helped her lose 10lbs this year: ‘Now I am back in my skinny jeans!’

Nikki Lund looked to be in the best shape of her life as she posed in nude sportswear in an exclusive shoot for DailyMail by photographer Saeed Chalky.

The singer, known for the hit songs You & I and Foolish, showed off her muscular abs and arms in a crop top.

The former classmate of Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton told DailyMail.com that she lost 10 pounds this year by practicing yoga daily.

He Nikki Lund clothing designer from Beverly Hills posed with some of her favorite moves like Downward Dog and Sun Salute.

“Yoga has really helped me balance my energy and embrace my body,” the blonde beauty shared. ‘And now I’m back in my skinny jeans!’

‘Feel less and less anxiety. I deal with anxiety and it helps me feel calmer and more relaxed. I’ve been working non-stop and, no matter what, I take the time to stop and focus my energy and mind on the present moment.’

She then added: ‘I’ve been trying with a capital T to be more aware and more present. She enjoys every moment. I always worry about something.

“It’s in my DNA and as a mom, I have a lot of mom guilt no matter what, so this helps me focus on myself and center myself so I can be more present,” said the star who used to date Bon’s Richie Sambora Jovi. .

‘I also meditate now and it has helped me accept the positive aspects of my life when I naturally look for “Oh my God, what’s going to happen next.”

‘I really have some fun and feel better after yoga. In addition to being a great exercise, it is also wonderful for the mind. FULL ATTENTION is key.’

This comes after she talked about her 6/1 Diet.

“This means that for every 6 days I eat very healthy, I spend one day enjoying something naughty like an ice cream cone or truffle fries,” she told DailyMail.com.

‘I came up with it because I love junk food so much that I could literally eat it every day of my life. So it was the only way I could think of to keep myself under control.

‘All day I’m low carb, high protein, salads and vegetables. I love it because I add garlic and olive oil, it’s tasty. But after seven days I think: “Let me eat now!” That’s when I eat a hamburger on bun or a cinnamon bun or ice cream.

‘It’s the only system that has worked for me. “It’s like working hard and then rewarding yourself,” said Paris Hilton’s friend.

Staying fit is important for your energy levels, he added.

“I love looking lean, don’t get me wrong, but the main reason I eat so healthy is because I need strength for everything I do.”

Here she is seen on the porch of her home in Nashville; She moved last year to work on her singing career.

Not only is she the mother of her young son Hendrix (yes, he is named after guitarist Jimi Hendrix), whom she shares with her partner, musician Jeff Phillips, but she also has an eponymous clothing line that she sells at Nordstrom.

Miley Cyrus, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, Brandy, Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton have all worn Nikki’s designs.

And Lund has a lively singing career.

Last year she bought a house in Nashville where she will spend part of the year working on her singing career. She also has a home in Los Angeles.

“I’ll go back and forth between Nashville and Los Angeles,” he said.

‘I grew up in Los Angeles, but I’ve always been a big fan of country singers like Dolly Parton and Chris Stapleton. For the last few years I’ve been working on country songs. I love the feel, the rhythm, the depth; I find solace in country music.’

He has a new manager in Nashville who is guiding his new sound.

“I’m delighted with my team and feel like I can now spread my wings,” added Lund, who is half-Scandinavian.

Nikki launched her music career in 2018 with the hit songs Love Overdose and This Is It after having established a well-received fashion line.

The star also dated U&I.

She also said she loves designing clothes because it’s fun to “create something out of nothing.”

‘It takes concentration and the ability to let go. I love exploring every compartment of my soul almost as if I were discovering myself again for the first time. The double reality of the artist’s heart: the here and now and a fantasy world,” he noted.

And he also said: ‘Everything is a balancing act, a give and take in life. And there is no trial.’