    Charlize Theron lists her stunning Hollywood Hills mansion with lagoon pool and eye-popping views for nearly $4 million

    Charlize Theron lists her stunning Hollywood Hills mansion with lagoon pool and eye-popping views for nearly $4 million

    Charlize Theron has put another Los Angeles property up for sale.

    The 48-year-old actress put her Spanish-style residence in the posh Hollywood Hills on the market for $3.8 million after purchasing the pad for $3 million nearly two decades ago.

    The star purchased the 3,100-square-foot property a few months after taking home the Best Actress Oscar in 2004 for her role in Monster.

    Built in the late 1960s and updated over the years, the three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom property, described in the listing as “truly exceptional and exciting,” features a stunning lagoon pool and a spacious outdoor patio.

    The home boasts incredible views of the city as it is located on just over an acre and tucked away down a semi-private road from Mulholland Drive.

    Charlize Theron put her impressive property in Los Angeles on sale for $3.8 million

    The Spanish-style residence located in the elegant Hollywood Hills

    Charlize bought the platform for $3 million almost two decades ago; photographed in 2020

    The front of the building is adorned with a motor court and an attached two-car garage, with a white stucco and terra cotta roof structure.

    Inside the split-level living room, hardwood floors and high wood-beamed ceilings create an intimate atmosphere.

    The residence boasts a variety of notable features, including a cozy fireplace-side living room, an elegant dining room, and a cozy family room situated adjacent to an eat-in kitchen adorned with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.

    The master bedroom, conveniently located on the main level, offers a private terrace and a luxurious full bathroom with dual vanities, a window-view jetted tub, and a large glass shower.

    To add to the charm, two bedrooms on the lower level each feature their own living room and share a well-appointed bathroom.

    The property also includes a dedicated office space and media room, offering spacious areas to work and relax.

    Entering the secluded backyard reveals a lagoon-style pool.

    There is also a cozy alfresco dining spot and a well-equipped built-in barbecue station, creating an idyllic outdoor retreat.

    There is a view of the front door from the family room windows.

    The kitchen is completely white and modern.

    Pendant lighting over the island adds a touch of sophistication.

    The star, originally from South Africa, had a profitable deal when he sold his Los Angeles bungalow in November 2022.

    He sold the adorable home located in trendy West Hollywood for nearly $2 million after purchasing it about 20 years ago for just $519,000.

    That wasn’t the first Spanish-style bungalow Theron sold in the area.

    In 2020, he listed his 2,000-square-foot cottage on the same street for just over $2.2 million.

    The master bedroom, conveniently located on the main level, offers a private terrace.

    A spare bedroom doubles as a loft

    The bathroom features a luxurious tub complete with dual vanities, a jetted tub with window views, and a large glass shower.

    The floor to ceiling windows are to die for.

    The views are clearly million-dollar.

    The main bathroom is covered in beautiful white marble.

    A small guest bedroom keeps visitors comfortable

    The bathroom has a nice window overlooking the backyard.

    The views of the Hollywood Hills are priceless.

    The residence, built in 1925, was initially purchased by Theron for $1.8 million in 2005.

    It retains several original features that the actress chose to preserve, including tiled stairs, significant plaster arches and a wood-burning fireplace.

    Its upgrades encompass an expanded eat-in kitchen equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, beautifully refinished flooring throughout the space, and the addition of a lap pool in the backyard.

    Charlize is among the highest-paid actresses in the world.

    His impressive filmography includes acclaimed works such as Mad Max: Fury Road, Bombshell, Atomic Blonde and The Cider House Rules.

