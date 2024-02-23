WWE is preparing to host Elimination Chamber over two decades on from the first match of its kind… but where are the first ever participants now?

WWE is preparing to host the premium live Elimination Chamber event from Perth, Australia this weekend, with several high-profile stars in action.

There are currently five matches scheduled for the card, including hometown hero Rhea Ripley taking on Nia Jax for the World Women’s Championship and The Judgment Day taking on Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

It will also host two Elimination Chamber matches, with six men and six women competing to earn a spot (and championship matches) on the WrestleMania card.

The Chamber matches will take place 22 years after the first type of match, which took place at Survivor Series in 2002 and saw Triple H defend his World Heavyweight Championship.

But where are the six men who competed in the match now? sport mail dives into their careers and what they are currently doing.

Rob Van Dam

Rob van Dam is one of the most beloved WWE stars of all time, winning over fans with his high-flying skills, enthusiastic personality and legendary catchphrase.

He won a host of titles in his career in the company, including the WWE Championship, ECW Championship, and Money in the Bank.

He made rare appearances for the promotion through April 2023, and most recently appeared to announce draft picks for both RAW and SmackDown.

Nowadays, however, he can be seen regularly in rival company AEW and has yet to hang up his boots.

Booker T.

The second man eliminated, after Van Dam, was Booker T.

Perhaps most famous for his ‘King Booker’ gimmick after winning the King of the Ring competition in 2006.

A Hall of Famer, he called it a day around 2012, but continued to wrestle at times; Most recently, he entered the 2023 Royal Rumble before being eliminated by Gunther.

He has held various out-of-ring positions in the company for over a decade, from general manager to commentator, and is currently a commentator for NXT alongside Vic Joseph.

Chris Jericho

The wrestling world was stunned when Chris Jericho left WWE in 2018 after a 20-year stay with the promotion, and perhaps even more surprised when he became one of the first wrestlers to join AEW.

He was initially popular with fans, but that popularity has declined rapidly in recent months, with Jericho at the center of accusations made by journalist Nick Hausman, who released a series of claims about his behavior behind closed doors.

Away from the ring, the 53-year-old launched Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea in 2017, a cruise that combines rock music and wrestling, and has a podcast, but still performs full-time in AEW.

Kane

Kane is one of the most famous wrestling stars of all time, enjoying a career that spans back to 1995 and earned him a spot in the 2021 Hall of Fame.

He never officially retired and appeared at the 2021 Royal Rumble, but is unlikely to be seen in the ring too often.

Today, Glenn Jacobs is a politician and has served as mayor of Knoxville County since 2018. Quite a contrast to his previous career.

Shawn Michaels

Michaels won the first Chamber match, defeating his old friend Triple H to take the title, much to the delight of several WWE fans.

Heartbreak Kid officially retired in 2010, although he had his last match in 2018 alongside Triple H when they defeated The Brothers of Destruction in what is widely considered a truly terrible match.

He became creative after his retirement, helping Triple H with NXT before stepping into his friend’s shoes and running the show. He can still be seen on screen and has received rave reviews for booking him for the show.

Triple H

And then there’s the big boss.

Triple H is one of the most famous wrestlers of all time, especially because he married the boss’s daughter.

Happily partnered with Stephanie McMahon, the real-life Paul Levesque has had to defend himself from the attention surrounding sex trafficking allegations leveled at former boss and father-in-law Vince McMahon as WWE’s chief operating officer and chief creative officer.

But the 54-year-old is thriving in his role after running NXT for several years and generally agrees that WWE is a better product under his direction. He will be in Perth this weekend.

rich style

Flair was branded as being “with” his Evolution teammate Triple H for the match, so he’s an added addition.

Ric Flair, 74, is signed to AEW and had a recent match with his son-in-law, Andrade.

Despite being 74 years old, in 2022 he competed in the ring alongside his son-in-law Andrade to face Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, admitting to being knocked unconscious several times.

Although his daughter, Charlotte Flair, is one of WWE’s most iconic female stars, he is also signed to AEW, although she has not yet wrestled for the company.