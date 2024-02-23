Trump Finally Breaks His Silence on Alabama IVF Decision

Seth Herald/Reuters

As Republicans scramble to navigate this week’s Alabama Supreme Court ruling jeopardizing access to in vitro fertilization, former President Donald Trump finally weighed in on the issue on Friday.

In a Truth Social post, Trump urged the Alabama state legislature to “act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama,” emphasizing that the “Republican Party should always be on the side of the Miracle of Life – and the side of Mothers, Fathers, and their Beautiful Babies.”

“IVF is an important part of that,” Trump said.

