Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are ‘back together’ but taking things ‘slowly’ after 2022 split… following that Super Bowl VIP box sighting

And it was also noted that the Vogue model appeared in Dallas this week while Devin was in town for the Mavericks vs Suns game on Thursday.

Kendall Jenner is back together with ex-boyfriend Devin Booker after they split in late 2022. TMZ claimed the model slowly got the basketball star back after she split from rapper Bad Bunny.

This comes weeks after the Phoenix Suns star, 27, reunited with Jenner, 28, at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Sitting next to the founder of 818 Tequila in the boxes was Hailey Bieber.

The athlete was bundled up in warm clothing on his way to a game in Indianapolis, IN, late last month.

Kylie, who launched her clothing brand last fall, shared images of Booker in the article after they were originally shared on the Suns’ Instagram account.

On Tuesday, accessing the app’s Stories feature, the billionaire mogul reposted the upload and wrote: “Seeing @khy @dbook.”

In a second Stories post, Kylie reposted a video clip of the athlete and added: ‘@khy @dbook!!!’

Kendall and Devin split in November 2022, although they reunited during Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas as the basketball star enjoyed the game from the model’s $1 million suite.

The NBA player styled a black beanie and black sunglasses with this currently sold-out jacket.

She also supported her sister Kylie Jenner, as she recently sported a black puffer jacket from her Khy range. The athlete was bundled up in warm clothing on his way to a game in Indianapolis, IN, late last month.

The item sells for $128 on Khy.com and comes with a detachable hood, which he opted not to use.

She added black pants and black and white sneakers to the look.

On Sunday, Kendall proved that she and her ex get along well when they sat in the same suite to watch the Kansas City Chiefs triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.

Although the former couple did not sit next to each other and appeared to keep their distance at the public event.

But one fan noticed it in the background of a photo posted by Michael Rubin’s 16-year-old daughter.

Booker and his team played the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night in Arizona.

Kendall modeled Alo this week on Instagram while posing in a crop top and leggings.

After their split, a source told People that Jenner and Booker split amicably and had “love and respect for each other,” but “decided to focus on their demanding careers.”

“They both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and have decided to make that a priority,” the source noted.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other and only want the best,” the person added.

At the time, the source also noted that the decision to split was mutual and that the exes planned to stay in touch.

Jenner’s other ex, Bad Bunny, also attended Super Bowl LVIII, but didn’t watch it from KarJenner’s suite.

At the end of October, Jenner surprised her fans by presenting her new clothing line.

She shared the outfit task with a single photo of herself wearing a black faux fur trench coat with zipper details.

In the caption, she simply wrote “meet khy” and tagged his Instagram account in the snap.

Accompanying the range’s arrival was a Wall Street Journal cover story describing their latest business venture.

The new business kicked off with a star-studded launch party whose guest list included big sister Kendall and best friend Hailey.

On Thursday, Kylie debuted the Khy spring 2024 line.