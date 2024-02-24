Alabama Attorney General Tries to Calm IVF Fears

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Attorney General of Alabama has no plans to prosecute medical professionals or patients who undergo IVF procedures, following a controversial ruling from the state’s Supreme Court which rendered them vulnerable to legal action.

“Attorney General [Steve] Marshall has no intention of using the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision as a basis for prosecuting IVF families or providers,” said a statement from Katherine Robertson, the chief counsel in the AG’s office.

The announcement on Friday comes after three IVF clinics in the state put a pause on the procedure, and the National Infertility Association said that it would stop shipping frozen embryos to the state.

Read more at The Daily Beast.