Sat. Feb 24th, 2024

    News

    Alabama Attorney General Tries to Calm IVF Fears

    By

    Feb 24, 2024 , , , ,
    Alabama Attorney General Tries to Calm IVF Fears

    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    The Attorney General of Alabama has no plans to prosecute medical professionals or patients who undergo IVF procedures, following a controversial ruling from the state’s Supreme Court which rendered them vulnerable to legal action.

    “Attorney General [Steve] Marshall has no intention of using the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision as a basis for prosecuting IVF families or providers,” said a statement from Katherine Robertson, the chief counsel in the AG’s office.

    The announcement on Friday comes after three IVF clinics in the state put a pause on the procedure, and the National Infertility Association said that it would stop shipping frozen embryos to the state.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    One Day star Leo Woodall was bullied at school but is now billed as new Brad Pitt as actor draws in a record 15m viewers… whose thespian dad begged: ‘Don’t be an actor!’

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    No photos, please: Inside the ultra-secretive Frog Club restaurant, founded by controversial Horses chef whose estranged husband was accused of murdering and sexually abusing her cats

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    Economists are the most skeptical they’ve been since 2022 about a recession striking

    Feb 24, 2024

    You missed

    News

    One Day star Leo Woodall was bullied at school but is now billed as new Brad Pitt as actor draws in a record 15m viewers… whose thespian dad begged: ‘Don’t be an actor!’

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    No photos, please: Inside the ultra-secretive Frog Club restaurant, founded by controversial Horses chef whose estranged husband was accused of murdering and sexually abusing her cats

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    Economists are the most skeptical they’ve been since 2022 about a recession striking

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    Ex-Trump Aide Fires Back With Photo After GOP Impeachment Witness Calls Her a ‘Liar’

    Feb 24, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy