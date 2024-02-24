Sat. Feb 24th, 2024

    Ex-Trump Aide Fires Back With Photo After GOP Impeachment Witness Calls Her a ‘Liar’

    Feb 24, 2024 , , , , , , ,
    Ex-Trump Aide Fires Back With Photo After GOP Impeachment Witness Calls Her a ‘Liar’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty Images

    The barbs keep flying between former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson and the GOP’s Biden impeachment trial star witness Tony Bobulinski.

    In a letter to the House Oversight Committee’s top Democrat, Hutchinson’s lawyer claimed Bobulinski’s interview with the panel last was “defamatory” and full of lies.

    The letter to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), first obtained by ABC News, includes a picture of Bobulinski and then-Trump Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadows that Hutchinson says refutes claims Bobulinski made during his interview.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

