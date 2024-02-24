No photos, please: Inside the ultra-secretive Frog Club restaurant, founded by controversial Horses chef whose estranged husband was accused of murdering and sexually abusing her cats

A high-profile chef has opened a top-secret exclusive restaurant in New York where diners must put stickers on their phone cameras and follow a list of rules.

Liz Johnson, the mastermind chef behind iconic Los Angeles upscale restaurant Horses, has opened a unique new restaurant in Manhattan’s West Village.

The lively new place is called Frog Club and includes all sorts of strange quirks, including a tall, skinny bouncer who places stickers over the cameras of people who come to dinner.

Frog Club is the first restaurant Johnson, 33, has opened since the extremely messy and public implosion of her marriage to fellow chef and Horses co-founder Will Aghajanian.

The chef power couple co-owned Catbird Seat in Nashville, Mimi in New York and Horses in Los Angeles, but they became famous for more than just their cooking after Johnson accused Aghajanian of assaulting her, visiting prostitutes and torturing her to death. death to her kittens.

Diners at the top-secret restaurant even receive stickers to cover both cameras on their phones.

‘I’ve had several cats that mysteriously ended up dying. “At least one of them was examined in a shelter and I was told that she had suffered serious abuse,” he stated in the file.

The nature of the abuse is reportedly sexual.

Aghajanian retaliated by claiming that Johnson threatened to kill him and deliberately burned him with kitchen utensils.

Johnson sought and obtained a restraining order from her husband in November. In In January, Aghajanian responded with a similar request as part of a divorce filing.

Despite the current relationship drama, Johnson has conceptualized an entirely new restaurant with a host of quirks and even rules.

The Frog Club Instagram account uploaded a list of ‘Ways to Get 86’d’, also known as refused service.

The list included not showing up for a booking, taking selfies in the bathroom mirror and being rude, especially to doorman Tony.

The restaurant also warns against stealing, vandalizing, touching ‘souvenirs’, lying about one’s birthday or even getting too drunk.

The final rule prohibits “kissing the chef without her consent,” but the menu offers a kiss from Johnson for $1,000.

Ella Quittner visited the restaurant on opening night and offered a sneak peek of the top-secret spot, insisting that “food is the focus” of Frog Club.

He mentioned standout dishes like the Dirty Kermit, an ode to perhaps the most famous frog of all that can be made with mezcal or vodka along with a green tomato.

The restaurant has taken over a space on Bedford Street that was previously long occupied by Chumley’s.

While Johnson claims the restaurant as his own after launching the new ad in a retro-style YouTube art video, Aghajanian alleges that he came up with the idea.

According to Aghajanian, the project is “currently in legal limbo.” He said The New York Times that ‘Frog club is a concept that I created and designed.’

However, when Johnson was asked how he felt about the restaurant, he reportedly surveyed the space and simply said “it’s all mine.”

Other menu highlights include a spinach soufflé, tapioca pudding, the ‘Tutti Frutti Spaghetti Sundae’, lobster-stuffed pierogis and a burger served on a very plain and simple English muffin.