    A Live-Action 'Naruto' Film Is in the Works at Lionsgate

    A live-action Naruto film is in the works at Lionsgate, with Destin Daniel Cretton set to write and direct, studio chair Adam Fogelson announced on Friday.

    Cretton, who previously directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, met with the popular manga’s creator Masashi Kishimoto ahead of the deal being closed.

    “It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation,” Cretton said. “We are very excited to collaborate and bring NARUTO to the big screen.”

