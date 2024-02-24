AJ Pics/ Alamy Stock Photo
A live-action Naruto film is in the works at Lionsgate, with Destin Daniel Cretton set to write and direct, studio chair Adam Fogelson announced on Friday.
Cretton, who previously directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, met with the popular manga’s creator Masashi Kishimoto ahead of the deal being closed.
“It was a true honor to meet Kishimoto-san in Tokyo and hear his expansive vision for his creation,” Cretton said. “We are very excited to collaborate and bring NARUTO to the big screen.”