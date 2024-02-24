Spanish Priest Sidelined by Church for Allegedly Hawking Viagra

picture alliance via Getty Images

A Spanish priest has been sidelined by the Roman Catholic Church after he was busted by the Civil Guard’s organized-crime unit for allegedly selling Viagra and other “aphrodisiac substances” out of his home.

Identified in local reports as a long-time parish priest from the small town of Don Benito, he is now receiving “psychological and spiritual” help during his temporary suspension, the diocese of Plasencia announced in a statement on Thursday, adding that it was “dismayed” by the “scandal” swirling around the case.

Known as Don Alfonso, the priest was detained Monday but later provisionally released, while a second man who was arrested—described in local reports as Don Alfonso’s boyfriend—has remained in custody. According to El Mundo, Don Alfonso was monitored by the Civil Guard’s Organized-Crime and Anti-Drug Unit for months before cops finally swooped in and arrested him.

