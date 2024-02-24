Sat. Feb 24th, 2024

    News

    Spanish Priest Sidelined by Church for Allegedly Hawking Viagra

    By

    Feb 24, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Spanish Priest Sidelined by Church for Allegedly Hawking Viagra

    picture alliance via Getty Images

    A Spanish priest has been sidelined by the Roman Catholic Church after he was busted by the Civil Guard’s organized-crime unit for allegedly selling Viagra and other “aphrodisiac substances” out of his home.

    Identified in local reports as a long-time parish priest from the small town of Don Benito, he is now receiving “psychological and spiritual” help during his temporary suspension, the diocese of Plasencia announced in a statement on Thursday, adding that it was “dismayed” by the “scandal” swirling around the case.

    Known as Don Alfonso, the priest was detained Monday but later provisionally released, while a second man who was arrested—described in local reports as Don Alfonso’s boyfriend—has remained in custody. According to El Mundo, Don Alfonso was monitored by the Civil Guard’s Organized-Crime and Anti-Drug Unit for months before cops finally swooped in and arrested him.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Trump threatens the biggest stock market crash in HISTORY if he loses to Biden and claims there are five things the DOJ could investigate Haley for in wild speech to MAGA fans before South Carolina primary

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    Granit Xhaka scores STUNNER to open scoring in Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga 19th win of the season in Mainz victory… with former Arsenal skipper shining under Xabi Alonso

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    This chart shows people who got phones earlier in life report more mental distress as adults. Isn’t that sadly obvious by now?

    Feb 24, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Trump threatens the biggest stock market crash in HISTORY if he loses to Biden and claims there are five things the DOJ could investigate Haley for in wild speech to MAGA fans before South Carolina primary

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    Granit Xhaka scores STUNNER to open scoring in Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga 19th win of the season in Mainz victory… with former Arsenal skipper shining under Xabi Alonso

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    This chart shows people who got phones earlier in life report more mental distress as adults. Isn’t that sadly obvious by now?

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    The Tooth Fairy is getting out of control at nearly 6 bucks a pop. Parents — let’s band together to push that down to $1.

    Feb 24, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy