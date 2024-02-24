Granit Xhaka scores STUNNER to open scoring in Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga 19th win of the season in Mainz victory… with former Arsenal skipper shining under Xabi Alonso

The former Arsenal midfielder scored a stunning goal for Bayer Leverkusen

The Swiss star shines with Xabi Alonso at the top of the league

Mikel Arteta ‘DOES NOT trust everyone’ in his Arsenal team and refuses to rotate like Man City and Liverpool – Listen to the everything is beginning podcast

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Granit Xhaka scored a stunning goal to open the scoring in Bayer Leverkusen’s victory over Mainz in the Bundesliga.

Following a deflected cross from the in-form Alex Grimaldo, the former Arsenal midfielder found the back of the net with ease with an effortless volley.

The Swiss international is enjoying a spectacular season at the top of the Bundesliga with Xabi Alonso’s brilliant team.

The number 34 celebrated in style by pretending that he had injured his hamstring, which alarmed Alonso, who had begun preparing the doctors on the sidelines.

Much to Alonso’s amusement, he quickly realized it was a joke as part of Xhaka’s celebration and told his medical team to stand down.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Granit Xhaka fooled his coach Xabi Alonso with his celebration of the injury

Xhaka scored a stunning first goal just three minutes after a deflected cross.

He celebrated with his teammates who enjoy having a nine-point lead at the top of the standings.

Xabi Alonso’s side are enjoying a fantastic run of form this season.

The team has been undefeated in all of its league clashes this season so far, having beaten defending champions Bayern Munich 3-0 in a recent match.

Xhaka played almost 300 games for the Gunners and scored more than 20 goals, leaving in July 2023 to join Xabi Alonso’s team.

If Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title, it will be their first title, as defending champions Bayern Munich have won it 32 times before.

Robert Andrich scored a second goal for the hosts later in the second half to secure all three points for Alonso’s side, who move 11 points ahead of Bayern Munich, who have a game in hand.

The team has 19 wins and 4 draws since the start of the season, with the goal of winning its first title.