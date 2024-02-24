Trump threatens the biggest stock market crash in HISTORY if he loses to Biden and claims there are five things the DOJ could investigate Haley for in wild speech to MAGA fans before South Carolina primary

former president donald Trump criticized Nikki Haley and Joe Biden at his final rally before the South Carolina primary.

During the hour-and-a-half remarks, Trump promoted MAGA-nomics to fix the failing economy and criticized the multiple accusations against him while also going after Haley, who remains in the primary against him.

Speaking before thousands of cheering South Carolina supporters at Rock Hill’s Winthrop Coliseum, Trump predicted the biggest stock market crash in American history if he loses to President Biden in November.

“We’re not very worried about tomorrow,” Trump said of the South Carolina primary on Saturday. “We want to aim for November 5.”

Haley was hoping to pick up support in her home state after losing Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, but all polls show Trump still trailing the former South Carolina governor by about 30 percentage points.

In 2017, Trump tapped Haley to become his ambassador to the United Nations, shortening her tenure as governor.

McMaster was elected lieutenant governor of South Carolina in 2014, and when Haley left office in January 2017, he took over and remains in the governor’s mansion.

The governor of South Carolina was present at Trump’s rally on Friday and introduced the former president. McMaster was an early and avid supporter of Trump in his first run for office, and in the evening he claimed to be the first elected politician to support Trump.

McMaster gave the nomination speech at the Republican National Convention after Trump won the Republican nomination in 2016.

Trump told roughly 6,000 attendees that he didn’t want to spend too much time talking about Haley, but admitted it was necessary to talk about his main competitor when the polls opened Saturday morning.

On Friday afternoon he told his followers that the Justice Department could launch a handful of investigations into Haley, but said he would not name which crimes.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at his rally on the eve of the South Carolina primary in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The Republican front-runner touted MAGA economics in the hour-and-a-half-long speech and also said the stock market would crash if he lost to President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, he criticized the series of lawsuits against him as “nonsense.”

Most voters consider the economy the most important issue for them heading into the 2024 elections, and many say President Biden’s signature policy, Bidenomics, is not enough.

Trump likes to tout his administration’s economic successes versus what’s happening in the U.S. economy now, including record inflation and rising food and gas prices.

“With your vote, we will defeat Bidenomics, which is a very negative term,” Trump said to his booing supporters. ‘He [Biden] Heard the term, he loved it. No, that’s a really bad term. It didn’t work.’

He added: ‘And we will restore MAGA-nomics. That’s how it is. You guessed it. And we will get our country out of hell, our country has been through hell.”

In September 2023, Biden’s team coined the term ‘MAGA-nomics’ as a way to attack Trump’s economic policies. But now the former president is embracing it.

“If we lose, there will be a collapse like you wouldn’t believe,” Trump predicted.

“If we lose – that’s an incentive, if we have stocks – if we have a tragedy on November 5th – it would be a tragedy – in the opinion of many and in my opinion, we will have the biggest stock market crash that we have ever had. “added the former president.

Trump’s top surrogate in South Carolina, Sen. Tim Scott, spoke briefly before the former president’s arrival in Rock Hill, insisting, “We need a commander in chief who will bring world peace.”

‘Tomorrow let’s send a message: the Republican primaries are over. And Donald Trump is the nominee.”

Also accompanying the former president’s comments were a number of high-profile lawmakers, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Nancy Mace (SC), Byron Donalds (Fla.), and Russell Fry (SC), among others.

When asked if he was upset with Haley’s decision to stay in the race, Rep. Fry told DailyMail.com: “I don’t understand the calculus.”

“I think we should stop fighting among ourselves and support one candidate, and that should be Donald Trump,” he added.

Fry said he expects an “explosion” on Saturday, noting the huge polling lead Trump has over Haley in South Carolina.

South Carolina is the fourth and final early contest state in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, and the state’s voters will have their last chance to weigh in on their preferred candidate on Saturday.