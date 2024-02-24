Sat. Feb 24th, 2024

    Mysterious Balloon ‘Intercepted’ Over Utah

    Mysterious Balloon ‘Intercepted’ Over Utah

    A high-altitude balloon that the U.S. military began tracking on Friday as it floated above the Western United States does not pose a threat, according to NORAD.

    The mysterious object was intercepted by fighter jets as it flew between 43,000 and 45,000 feet above the state of Utah, slightly higher than most commercial planes fly, between 31,000 feet to 42,000 feet.

    NORAD “determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security,” and announced that it would continue to monitor the floating object as it made its way toward Georgia on Friday night.

