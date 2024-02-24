Sat. Feb 24th, 2024

    News

    Nepo Baby of the Week: Why Is Jaden Smith Hanging With Kanye?

    By

    Feb 24, 2024 , , , ,
    Nepo Baby of the Week: Why Is Jaden Smith Hanging With Kanye?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

    It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Jaden Smith, but this week, he clearly wanted to make up for lost time.

    First, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s son finally made things social-media-official with his influencer girlfriend, Sabrina “Sab” Zada. Then, he jetted to Italy, where he attended Diesel’s Fall/Winter Fashion show and posed for a photo with Kanye “Ye” West at a soccer game. (Given that Smith walked out of the rapper’s Yeezy fashion show at 2022’s Paris Fashion Week after the “White Lives Matter” shirts came out, this was somewhat surprising.) From there, word spread that Smith might be a guest at West’s Vultures listening party Thursday night in Milan. Before the event started, Kid Cudi announced that Smith would join his upcoming Insano world tour alongside Pusha T. Smith has since shared videos from Kanye’s event, in which he is tagged, as well as what appears to be a behind-the-scenes photo, on his Instagram.

    … And in case all of that wasn’t enough, Smith also surprise-dropped a new song collaboration with Rich The Kid, called “Like This,” on X Thursday evening.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Imogen Anthony shares old photograph with celeb-chasing cop Beau Lamarre-Condon as he is charged with murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    AMANDA PLATELL: Don’t lecture us all about Gaza, William… just tell us how Kate is

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    Intuitive Machines almost lost its moon lander because somebody forgot to flip a switch before launch

    Feb 24, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Imogen Anthony shares old photograph with celeb-chasing cop Beau Lamarre-Condon as he is charged with murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    AMANDA PLATELL: Don’t lecture us all about Gaza, William… just tell us how Kate is

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    Intuitive Machines almost lost its moon lander because somebody forgot to flip a switch before launch

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    Jeff Bezos and Nvidia are throwing serious cash at a human-like robot startup

    Feb 24, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy