Suspect in Murder of Nursing Student at University of Georgia Did Not Know Her, Cops Say

via YouTube / Fox 5 Atlanta

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of a nursing student who was found slain on the University of Georgia campus on Thursday, authorities say.

Jose Antonio Ibarra was taken into police custody on Friday in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley, according to University of Georgia Police. UGA Police Chief Jeffrey L. Clark announced at a Friday evening press conference that Riley and Ibarra did not know each other, and the murder was instead thought to be “a crime of opportunity.”

Clark said police were able to determine that Ibarra was a suspect based on “robust” evidence, including security camera footage from the university. Ibarra does not attend the University of Georgia, but resides in an apartment in Athens, Clark said.

