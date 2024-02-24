Travis Kelce ‘leaves Taylor Swift in Australia to fly back to Las Vegas on a private jet’ with the Chiefs star set to meet up with Patrick Mahomes and his teammates to party

<!–

Travis Kelce has already left Taylor Swift and Australia to fly back to Las Vegas to continue partying with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

Kelce landed in Sydney on Wednesday to meet up with his girlfriend Taylor Swift and watch her perform one of her Eras Tour shows.

TMZ claim The tight end will fly back to Las Vegas to continue partying with his teammates after they won the Super Bowl in Sin City earlier this month.

He is scheduled to land in Las Vegas on Saturday morning after flying for about 15 hours on a trip similar to Swift’s flight from Japan to Nevada for the Super Bowl.

It is claimed that the celebration has been planned since the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

It will be Kelce’s third trip to Las Vegas in two weeks. She was there earlier this week to play golf and relax with friends before flying to join Swift in Australia.

More to follow.