Is this the end of Keith Lemon? Leigh Francis reveals why he’s going on tour as himself after rising to fame as the alter ego

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Leigh Francis has revealed why he decided to do his first comedy tour as himself after rising to fame as his alter ego Keith Lemon.

The former Bo’ Selecta! The star admitted that while turning 50 influenced his choice, he also fears character comedy is “going out of style.”

Now he’s set to go on tour as himself using his real name, but adding some of his stage personas.

The reinvention comes after Craig David and Trisha Goddard criticized Leigh for her “racist” depiction of him on her Channel 4 sketch show, Bo’ Selecta!.

Leigh did impressions of Craig and other celebrities on the show, including Mel B and Trisha Goddard, and there were many instances of blackface and she apologized last year.

Leigh Francis has revealed why he decided to do his first comedy tour as himself after rising to fame as his alter ego Keith Lemon (pictured October 2023).

The former Bo’ Selecta! The star admitted that while turning 50 influenced his choice, he also fears character comedy is “going out of style” (seen as Keith Lemon in 2016).

Leigh, who also hosts a radio show on Virgin, said: “When I turned 50 I thought it was time to do things like myself.”

“As for comedy, I don’t think character comedy is in fashion right now either, if I’m honest.”

The comedian added: It’s as if sketches and panels, comedy genres, became fashionable.

‘And right now I just don’t think character comedy is in fashion. I may be totally wrong. Some amazing comedian will probably show up playing some character and we’ll all think he’s an ace.

“But only because I turned 50 and you’re like, ‘I don’t know how much time I have left on earth, it doesn’t matter in this business and there are things I want to do like me.’

‘Everyone used to say to me, “Why don’t you do an adult version of Art Attack?” And I was like, “What’s an adult version of Art Attack: me painting with me?” What does that mean?

‘I can make a version that’s for both kids and adults, because most of the stuff I make is stuff from the ’80s anyway. So I always say “that’s adult there, because it’s from the eighties.”

“I’d like to do some kind of art program.”

In addition to his passion for art, Leigh said he would like to indulge his love of film, adding: “I’m a big film buff, so it’s something you can show your passion in.”

Now he’s set to go on tour as himself using his real name, but adding some of his stage personas (pictured last month).

The reinvention comes after Craig David and Trisha Goddard criticized Leigh for her “racist” depiction of him on her Channel 4 sketch show, Bo’ Selecta.

The TV personality continued, “Because when you’re in character you can only show your passion for something to a certain point.”

Lemon also said that a factor in his change of direction is cancel culture.

He said: “Near the end of Keith Lemon (I’m not saying it’s over because I’m doing it on my tour), he became more like me because the comedy landscape changed too.

‘You have to be a little more aware. You never set out to offend anyone. Everything comes from the heart and is to put smiles on faces, to never offend anyone.’

He added on the White Wine Question Time podcast: “It’s not coming from a place of malice, it’s coming from a place of childish foolishness.” When I have satirized someone it is because I like them.