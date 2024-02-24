Sat. Feb 24th, 2024

    Here’s Why Elise Stefanik Will Be Trump’s Veep Pick

    By

    Feb 24, 2024 , , ,
    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    In Fox News’ latest Donald Trump presidential town hall, host Laura Ingraham rattled off a list of potential candidates on the ex-president’s “short list” for potential running mates.

    She gave him the following names for consideration: Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron Desantis, Tim Scott, Byron Donalds, Kristi Noem, and Tulsi Gabbard. Trump responded: “They are.”

    But there was one name conspicuously missing from Ingraham’s list: Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

