    Fox Host Cuts Away From Trump Speech to Debunk Election BS

    Fox Host Cuts Away From Trump Speech to Debunk Election BS

    via Fox News

    Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto corrected Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election on Friday, cutting away from the former president’s campaign rally to remind viewers that the issue is settled after having been “adjudicated many, many times.”

    Trump, on the eve of the GOP primary in South Carolina, repeated his debunked assertion about the election he lost, claiming the vote had somehow been rigged.

    Cavuto did not cut away from Trump’s speech immediately, and when he did so, it was a few minutes before a change in programming at the top of the hour. Still, the longtime Fox anchor—who has faced the ire of Trump and some of his supporters for years—pushed back, and not only about Trump’s election-related comments.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

