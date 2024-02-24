Imogen Anthony shares old photograph with celeb-chasing cop Beau Lamarre-Condon as he is charged with murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Imogen Anthony shared an old photograph of her with police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon while he is charged with the murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.
Celebrity blogger-turned-cop Lamarre-Condon, 28, was charged with two counts of murder when he appeared at Waverley Local Court on Friday afternoon.
Police will allege they shot Channel 10 presenter Baird and her boyfriend Davies with their police pistol at Mr Baird’s home in Paddington, in Sydney’s inner east.
Amid the news, Big Brother star Anthony, 33, took to her Instagram Stories to post an old photo of herself with Lamarre-Condon.
In the since-deleted story, she re-shared an old photo from when she met Lamarre-Condon at the Elle Style Awards in 2014, before he joined the police force.
Imogen Anthony shared an old photograph of her with police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon while he is charged with the murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.
Amid the news, Big Brother star Anthony, 33, took to his Instagram Stories to post an old photo from when he met Lamarre-Condon at the Elle Style Awards in 2014.
The original post, shared on October 25, 2014, still appears on her Instagram grid, along with the caption: ‘Nice to meet you too @beaulamarre! Greetings for the photo #ElleStyleAwards’
She reposted the image along with the caption: “The world has a weird f***ing man.”
The original post, shared on October 25, 2014, still appears on her Instagram grid, along with the caption: ‘Nice to meet you too @beaulamarre! Cheers for the #ElleStyleAwards photo.’
Before becoming a police officer, Lamarre-Condon was a famous blogger known for taking selfies with stars like Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.
Lamarre-Condon appeared at Waverley Local Court on Friday afternoon, sitting in the dock wearing a black T-shirt after handing himself in to police in Bondi.
He only briefly looked up to greet the magistrate in court on Friday, and had no one in court, family or friends, to support him during his brief appearance.
He has been charged with two counts of murder. He did not apply for bail and was ordered to reappear in court on April 23.
Celebrity blogger-turned-police officer Lamarre-Condon (pictured), 28, was charged with two counts of murder when he appeared at Waverley Local Court on Friday afternoon.
Former Channel 10 presenter Baird, 26 (right) and his new partner Luke Davies, 29 (left), went missing from Paddington, in Sydney’s east, on Monday night.
According to court documents, Baird and Davies were allegedly murdered by Lamarre-Condon in Paddington between 12.01am and 5.30pm on Monday.
The shooting occurred just hours after they were last seen alive at a pre-Mardi Gras party on Sunday at the Beresford Hotel in Surry Hills.
Later Monday night, Lamarre-Condon rented a white Toyota HiAce van from Mascot and allegedly used it to dispose of the couple’s bodies, police said.
Detectives believe Lamarre-Condon then returned the alleged murder weapon to a locked police station safe on Tuesday.
Lamarre-Condon took sick leave from the New South Wales Police for the rest of the day and did not return to work on Wednesday.
Bloody clothes and other belongings, including credit cards, belonging to former Studio 10 staff member Baird, 26, and Davies, 29, were found dumped in a bin in Cronulla on Wednesday.
The discovery led police to Baird’s Paddington home, where pools of blood and blood-spattered furniture were found, causing serious fears for the couple.
Beau Lamarre-Condon was charged after surrendering to police in Bondi following a massive manhunt (pictured, detectives take Lamarre-Condon away for questioning).
Her social media accounts, which featured photos of Beau Lamarre-Condon with celebrities including Taylor Swift (pictured), have been deactivated.
Last week, Lamarre-Condon took selfies with stars and took a photo with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.
Homicide squad commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said police had compared a bullet casing found at the premises to a police weapon.
“Police located a projectile on the premises that had been fired and also a fired cartridge,” Detective Doherty said.
“This has now been physically compared to a NSW Police firearm and forms part of the evidence of the alleged acts this 28-year-old man will face in court.”
The bodies of Baird and Davies have yet to be found.
TIMELINE OF THE DISAPPEARANCE OF JESSE BAIRD AND LUKE DAVIES
February 5th: Jesse Baird and Luke Davies make their new relationship public with a photograph of them on Palm Beach, on Sydney’s northern beaches
February 7th: Couple posts photos together while wine tasting in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley
February 9/10: They attend Pink’s concert at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney
18th of February: The couple attend Sunday night’s Mardi Gras celebrations at the Beresford Hotel in Sydney city centre.
February 19th: They return to Mr Baird’s $3 million rented terrace house in Paddington, in Sydney’s east. They are filmed on CCTV footage in the street, but are never seen again. Neighbors said they heard a commotion and some screaming coming from the house, but nothing alarming. A white van was seen at the home.
February 20th: Mr Baird is said to have social media conversations with friends and his WhatsApp status records him as last seen at 11.45pm on Tuesday.
February 21st: 11am: A groundskeeper at the Cronulla Club in Sydney’s south discovers bloody belongings and clothing belonging to the couple that have been dumped in a bin on the street. The discovery triggers an urgent search for the couple. 1:00 p.m.: A check at Mr Baird’s house finds blood stains on the furniture and floor, but no trace of the men. A further inspection of Mr Davies’ home in Waterloo also shows no sign of the couple.
February 22: 3.15pm – Police admit they are very concerned about the men and are asking them to get in touch. 5:00 pm: It turns out that police are also searching for Baird’s ex-lover, Officer Beau Lamarre-Condon, who also disappeared. 10pm: The white van believed to be the one seen in the CCTV footage is seen in Lambton in Newcastle, 165km north of Sydney. 11.30pm: Police raid the home of Lamarre-Condon’s relatives in Balmain, in Sydney’s inner west, taking several items.
23 of February: 2am: The white van has disappeared from its parking spot in Lambton. 9.55am: Lamarre-Condon’s phone comes back to life and starts accepting calls again. 10:30 am – Lamarre-Condon surrenders at Bondi police station and is immediately arrested. 2:15 p.m.: Police confirm Lamarre-Condon has been charged with two counts of murder.