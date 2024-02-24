Imogen Anthony shares old photograph with celeb-chasing cop Beau Lamarre-Condon as he is charged with murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies

Imogen Anthony shared an old photograph of her with police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon while he is charged with the murder of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

Celebrity blogger-turned-cop Lamarre-Condon, 28, was charged with two counts of murder when he appeared at Waverley Local Court on Friday afternoon.

Police will allege they shot Channel 10 presenter Baird and her boyfriend Davies with their police pistol at Mr Baird’s home in Paddington, in Sydney’s inner east.

Amid the news, Big Brother star Anthony, 33, took to her Instagram Stories to post an old photo of herself with Lamarre-Condon.

In the since-deleted story, she re-shared an old photo from when she met Lamarre-Condon at the Elle Style Awards in 2014, before he joined the police force.

The original post, shared on October 25, 2014, still appears on her Instagram grid, along with the caption: ‘Nice to meet you too @beaulamarre! Greetings for the photo #ElleStyleAwards’

She reposted the image along with the caption: “The world has a weird f***ing man.”

Before becoming a police officer, Lamarre-Condon was a famous blogger known for taking selfies with stars like Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Lamarre-Condon appeared at Waverley Local Court on Friday afternoon, sitting in the dock wearing a black T-shirt after handing himself in to police in Bondi.

He only briefly looked up to greet the magistrate in court on Friday, and had no one in court, family or friends, to support him during his brief appearance.

He has been charged with two counts of murder. He did not apply for bail and was ordered to reappear in court on April 23.

Former Channel 10 presenter Baird, 26 (right) and his new partner Luke Davies, 29 (left), went missing from Paddington, in Sydney’s east, on Monday night.

According to court documents, Baird and Davies were allegedly murdered by Lamarre-Condon in Paddington between 12.01am and 5.30pm on Monday.

The shooting occurred just hours after they were last seen alive at a pre-Mardi Gras party on Sunday at the Beresford Hotel in Surry Hills.

Later Monday night, Lamarre-Condon rented a white Toyota HiAce van from Mascot and allegedly used it to dispose of the couple’s bodies, police said.

Detectives believe Lamarre-Condon then returned the alleged murder weapon to a locked police station safe on Tuesday.

Lamarre-Condon took sick leave from the New South Wales Police for the rest of the day and did not return to work on Wednesday.

Bloody clothes and other belongings, including credit cards, belonging to former Studio 10 staff member Baird, 26, and Davies, 29, were found dumped in a bin in Cronulla on Wednesday.

The discovery led police to Baird’s Paddington home, where pools of blood and blood-spattered furniture were found, causing serious fears for the couple.

Beau Lamarre-Condon was charged after surrendering to police in Bondi following a massive manhunt (pictured, detectives take Lamarre-Condon away for questioning).

Her social media accounts, which featured photos of Beau Lamarre-Condon with celebrities including Taylor Swift (pictured), have been deactivated.

Last week, Lamarre-Condon took selfies with stars and took a photo with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Homicide squad commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said police had compared a bullet casing found at the premises to a police weapon.

“Police located a projectile on the premises that had been fired and also a fired cartridge,” Detective Doherty said.

“This has now been physically compared to a NSW Police firearm and forms part of the evidence of the alleged acts this 28-year-old man will face in court.”

The bodies of Baird and Davies have yet to be found.