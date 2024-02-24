Kim Kardashian debuts new platinum blonde hair and shows off toned midriff in crop top and leather pants during night out in Beverly Hills

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kim Kardashian debuted her new hair color while stepping out of her $100,000 Tesla Cybertruck on Thursday night.

The reality TV personality, 43, looked incredible as she headed to Beverly Hills and was seen exiting the massive vehicle after swapping her usual raven black hair for icy blonde.

Her long, luscious tresses were styled in effortless and chic beachy waves, which she was seen tossing over her shoulder as she stepped out of her new car.

The day before, she was also seen driving her Tesla Cybertruck and modeling a similar stylish outfit during a coffee run.

This time, for her night out on the town, the SKIMS founder showed off her toned midriff in a white cropped sleeveless top paired with low-rise leather pants.

Kim Kardashian debuted her new hair color while stepping out of her $100,000 Tesla Cybertruck on Thursday night.

The reality TV personality, 43, looked incredible while heading to Beverly Hills and was seen exiting the vehicle after swapping her usual raven black hair for icy blonde.

Her sleek boot-cut pants featured a pop of color while green stripes decorated the sides.

The Kardashian star paired the combo with a pair of pointed-toe heeled boots.

She opted not to wear jewelry to match her effortlessly chic outfit.

She kept her hands free but was seen once again with her fingers bandaged like during her appearance at Super Bowl LVIII.

It was also the week before the Super Bowl when she was seen showing off her Tesla Cybertruck in a photo of her $150 million private jet.

Of all their vehicles, the Cybertruck is not the most expensive but it is quite exclusive.

Previously, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company would only sell between 200,000 and 250,000 trucks a year until at least 2025.

And as she showed off her sweet vehicle again, she looked glamorous and radiant in sultry makeup with thick, fluttering lashes and dark eyeliner.

For her night out on the town, the SKIMS founder showed off her toned midriff in a white cropped sleeveless top paired with low-rise leather pants.

Her long, luscious tresses were styled in effortless and stylish beachy waves, which she was seen tossing over her shoulder as she stepped out of her new car.

Her sleek boot-cut pants featured a pop of color while green stripes decorated the sides. The Kardashian star paired the combo with a pair of pointed-toe heeled boots.

She opted not to wear jewelry to match her effortlessly chic outfit. She kept her hands free but was seen once again with her fingers bandaged.

The star showed off a glimpse of his washboard abs.

She looked glamorous and radiant in sultry makeup that included thick, fluttering lashes and dark eyeliner.

Her long, luscious locks were styled in beachy waves. The last time she wore icy platinum blonde was at the 2022 Met Gala for her Marilyn Monroe look.

The new icy shade is a big change from the usual raven tresses she’s known for; Seen in a recent Instagram photo.

She finished her look with a dusty pink blush and a classic nude lip combo.

Over the years, the entrepreneur has undergone many surprising hair transformations.

The last time he dyed his usual natural dark hair was when he opted for a honey blonde look at the GQ Men of the Year party in November 2023.

The last time she wore platinum blonde was with her Marilyn Monroe dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

Because she has undergone so many bleaches and extensions, her natural hair, as she revealed last year, has left her hair visibly changed.