Sabrina Carpenter dodges awkward question about rumoured boyfriend Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter narrowly avoided an awkward question about her rumored boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

The American singer, 24, sat down with Nova’s Smallzy’s Surgery this week, where she was forced to avoid a question involving the Saltburn star.

Host Smallzy, whose real name is Kent Small, asked a clever question: whether Sabrina has seen the psychological thriller starring her rumored boyfriend.

‘You know, I have…’ the Girl Meets World star responded.

‘Did you love him?’ Smallzy then pressed, to which Sabrina awkwardly responded: ‘Oh, I loved it.’ What a good movie… Anyway, I have to go to the bathroom.’

The interview quickly moved on to a different topic.

Barry Keoghan, 31, and pop star Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship seems to be heating up lately.

Last week, Sabrina appeared to be wearing the Irish star’s Harvard hoodie as she landed in Melbourne to open for Taylor Swift during her Australian leg of her Eras tour.

When she arrived at Melbourne Airport, she was greeted by fans including Tiktokker Tornadothingss, who filmed her arrival.

Online sleuths in the comments of the clip made the connection to Barry’s gray varsity jersey, which he had previously shared on Instagram in a selfie.

“That’s Barry Keoghan’s Harvard sweatshirt OMG,” one wrote, while another advised “yes, Google: Barry Keoghan Harvard sweatshirt and you’ll see a picture of him.”

‘OMG it really is,’ another follower wrote, while another expressed disbelief: ‘No way!’

“She’s wearing her hoodie so randomly,” said another fan.

Earlier this month, Sabrina and Barry attended their first public event together after confirming their new romance.

The duo was photographed cuddling up at W Magazine’s star-studded Grammys after-party.

Sabrina posed alone on the red carpet in a daring sheer top and skirt, but was later spotted partying with Barry inside Bar Marmont in Los Angeles.

The new couple were first romantically linked late last year in December when they were spotted enjoying dinner in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Last January, the two were spotted on a sweet date at an art gallery. A fan saw the couple at the museum and captured some images that were later shared on TMZ.

An eyewitness told People at the time that it “definitely seemed like a date,” noting that the couple looked “cute” together and also “shared a little kiss.”

The couple reportedly met for the first time during Paris Fashion Week last year in September, while at the Givenchy fashion show.

Barry split from his long-term girlfriend, dentist Alyson Kierans, last year amid reports they were arguing over his late-night partying.

The two welcomed their first child together, Brando, in August 2022.

The actor confirmed his split from Alyson while speaking to GQ last month.