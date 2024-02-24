This ‘Rizz’ Bot May Help You Find Love—or Creep Everyone Out

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Dating app burnout is defined by exhaustion from prolonged, disappointing dating app use. It typically takes Americans about 4,000 swipes over an eight month period to find a partner on a dating app, according to one 2023 survey. In that same year, Pew Research Center found that 46 percent of dating app users said their experiences on dating apps have been overall very or somewhat negative.

You get the picture: Things are dismal in the dating world.

Now, developers are claiming artificial intelligence will alleviate this weight. Bumble just announced their Deception Detector, an AI feature designed to identify fake profiles and solve catfishing. TextsFromMyEx.com offers an AI-powered compatibility analysis of your texts with your ex. YourMove.AI and Winggg offer conversation suggestions for dating apps and texting. And, similarly, Rizz.app offers free and paid “rizz”—Gen Z parlance for charisma—to users.

