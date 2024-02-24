Sat. Feb 24th, 2024

    News

    CPAC’s a Joke, but It’s a Useful Window Into the Deep MAGA Fringe

    By

    Feb 24, 2024 , , , , ,
    CPAC’s a Joke, but It’s a Useful Window Into the Deep MAGA Fringe

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

    “Welcome to the end of democracy.” In other words, welcome to the modern conservative movement.

    Yes, these words were actually uttered on stage Wednesday at the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) by right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec. And he wasn’t joking around.

    “We’re here to overthrow [democracy] completely,” he continued. “We didn’t get all the way there on Jan. 6, but we will endeavor to get rid of it and replace it with this right here,” Posobiec boasted. “That’s right, because all glory is not to government, all glory to God,” he said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    A Ukrainian soldier in France speaks about writing and recovery

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    USWNT 4-0 Argentina: Jaedyn Shaw scores a brace inside 17 minutes as Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan also find the back of the net as the Americans continue dominant start to CONCACAF W Gold Cup

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    Standing charges on energy bills rise AGAIN despite gas and electricity prices falling

    Feb 24, 2024

    You missed

    News

    A Ukrainian soldier in France speaks about writing and recovery

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    USWNT 4-0 Argentina: Jaedyn Shaw scores a brace inside 17 minutes as Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan also find the back of the net as the Americans continue dominant start to CONCACAF W Gold Cup

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    Standing charges on energy bills rise AGAIN despite gas and electricity prices falling

    Feb 24, 2024
    News

    A judge gave Trump 30 days to pay the $454 million civil fraud judgment. He’ll owe an additional $112,000 in interest each day he doesn’t.

    Feb 24, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy