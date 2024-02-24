CPAC’s a Joke, but It’s a Useful Window Into the Deep MAGA Fringe

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

“Welcome to the end of democracy.” In other words, welcome to the modern conservative movement.

Yes, these words were actually uttered on stage Wednesday at the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) by right-wing conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec. And he wasn’t joking around.

“We’re here to overthrow [democracy] completely,” he continued. “We didn’t get all the way there on Jan. 6, but we will endeavor to get rid of it and replace it with this right here,” Posobiec boasted. “That’s right, because all glory is not to government, all glory to God,” he said.

