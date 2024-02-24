USWNT 4-0 Argentina: Jaedyn Shaw scores a brace inside 17 minutes as Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan also find the back of the net as the Americans continue dominant start to CONCACAF W Gold Cup

Jaedyn Shaw was the star of the night and took a well-deserved double.

The USWNT made a staggering 10 changes since their 5-0 win against the Dominican Republic

Jaedyn Shaw scored a pair of goals and the United States took a 3-0 lead in the first 20 minutes before defeating Argentina 4-0 on Friday night in the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup.

Shaw, 19, scored in the 10th and 18th minutes, while veteran Alex Morgan added a third goal with a header in the 19th. Lindsey Horan converted a penalty in the 77th to complete the scoring.

Shaw became the youngest player to score three goals in her first six appearances for the national team. She was also the fifth-youngest player to score in a competitive match for the team.

Morgan started after joining the team earlier this week as a replacement for Mia Fishel, who tore a ligament in her right knee in practice.

Morgan, who normally wears No. 13, will wear Fishel’s No. 7 throughout the tournament due to CONCACAF rules.

The United States cruised to an easy 4-0 victory over Argentina in its second Gold Cup match.

Jaedyn Shaw was the star of the night and took a well-deserved double.

Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan also scored goals during Friday night’s easy win.

Morgan came on as a substitute in the U.S. team’s tournament opener, a routine 5-0 victory over the Dominican Republic on Tuesday night. She converted a penalty kick in stoppage time to close out the scoring.

Olivia Moultrie, 18, scored twice on Tuesday. Combined with Shaw, it was the first time two different teenagers scored multiple goals in consecutive games for the USA.

Mariana Larroquette, who had Argentina’s long-range attempt hit the crossbar early in the match, nearly scored after Shaw’s first goal, but Argentina was ruled offside.

The United States received the penalty in the 75th minute by Miriam Mayorga. Mayorga was also sent off with a second yellow card.

Argentina opened the tournament with a goalless draw against Mexico in Group A on Tuesday. The United States will play Mexico on Monday in the final game of the group stage.

Mexico defeated the Dominican Republic 8-0 earlier Friday.

There are three groups of four teams playing in the inaugural Women’s Gold Cup. Games will also be played in San Diego and Houston.