Bella Thorne pairs MASSIVE blue bag with bell bottom jeans as she makes stylish arrival at Marni Show during the Milan Fashion Week in Italy

Bella Thorne showed off her superstar style as she arrived at the Marni Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in Italy on Friday.

The 26-year-old actress turned heads with a huge baby blue Marni clutch in her hand.

She paired the bag with a pair of baggy denim flares and showed a hint of her toned midriff in a black crop top.

The I Still See You star, who recently stunned in a Dracula-print minidress, completed the ensemble with a plaid shirt, which she left unbuttoned, and a black and white leather jacket.

She accessorized with a thick chain and several earrings, and wore her brown locks in a ponytail, with a few remaining strands to frame her face.

As for glam, she accentuated her features with a touch of pink blush, bronze eyeshadow, and glitter.

She was joined by her fiancé Mark Emms, 45, who looked dapper in a black sweater, gray pants and platform sneakers.

Earlier this week she made sure all eyes were on her when she arrived at Diesel’s autumn/winter 2024 show.

She attracted attention with a sexy nude thong and a transparent skirt from the brand’s collection.

The former Disney star’s daring outfit put her ample cleavage and peachy derriere on display as she strutted confidently through the Italian fashion capital.

Bella said “yes” to entrepreneur and Bad Vegan producer Mark in May 2023, after meeting a year earlier on the beach in Ibiza at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party.

“It was love at first sight when the sun came out,” the American Horror Stories star said. Fashion weddings.

The Fundación Imagen Award winner and her fiancé posed together in a sweet photo announcing the news on social media.

Bella carried the bag out of the show.

She posed in front of the Marni sign outside.

The busy star checked her phone during the outing

Mark, who also owns New York City hotspot The Mulberry, actually popped the question at Bella’s house in California on Mother’s Day.

Thorne recently revealed that her fiancé bought her five engagement rings before she decided on her favorite.

The actress said her future husband “saw her face” after he popped the question and knew she wasn’t “the one.”

Bella admitted that she “didn’t see anything wrong” with the first ring, but the businessman insisted that she find the perfect style.

speaking to The messenger The Blended star said: “She got me a ring that was so beautiful and I didn’t see anything wrong.” In fact, we went through four rings after that. This is my fifth.”

She continued, “He saw my face when I saw the first one and he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s get you a different ring.’ And I was like, ‘What, why?’ And he was like, ‘Well, I can feel like something’s not right.’ He’s fine with that.”

“I was like, ‘What are you talking about? The ring is beautiful! Don’t be silly.’”

“He says, “No, I just know you, I saw your face and there was something not right. So let’s look for others.” And then he went and got literally four other rings, and it was so ridiculous.”

Bella showed off her multi-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring prominently in a photo accompanying the engagement announcement in May 2023.

The former Disney star said she “wore each ring for about two weeks to try it on” as Mark “wanted it to be perfect.”

He added: “He told me: ‘I want it to be perfect. So it has to be something that you absolutely know is you,” and so he became this ring after trial and error.

The Midnight Sun actress finally decided on a 10+ carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

Bella went on to talk about her vision for the couple’s “fairytale” wedding in the United Kingdom, where Mark is originally from, and said she would love to be surrounded by “huge trees and lots of twinkling lights.”

Bella was previously engaged to Italian actor Benjamin Mascolo, from whom she separated in June 2022.