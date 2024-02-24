Ryan Murphy unveils new horror drama series Grotesquerie starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville

After more than a decade of success with his hit franchise American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy has unveiled the first trailer for his new horror series Grotesquerie.

The trailer came in the form of a simple but chilling video with full text and audio narration from Niecy Nash Bettswhich stars alongside Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.

While the clip remains black with only the text of the actors’ names, there is also subtle creepy music playing in the background as Nash-Betts’ character delivers emotional dialogue.

“I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but now it’s different,” says the actress in a tone reminiscent of a phone call. ‘There has been a change, as if something was opening up in the world: a kind of hole in the center of nothing. What I saw today was that they sent psychiatrists to everyone who worked at the crime scene.

She continues: “You say, ‘Well, honey, evil has always existed. You find some statistics about how the world is getting better, less murders, more aid, less global horror and there has never been a better time to be alive!

Sounding increasingly upset towards the end of the trailer, Nash-Betts declares: “It’s not getting better!” before adding: “Something is happening around us and no one sees it except me.”

The trailer ends with the announcement that Grotesquerie is coming to FX this fall.

In fact, Murphy started out as a journalist working for The Miami Herald, Los Angeles Times, New York Daily News, Knoxville News Sentinel and Entertainment Weekly.

The Indianapolis, Indiana native would get his start as a screenwriter when Steven Spielberg purchased his script Why Can’t I Be Audrey Hepburn?

Murphy began his television career with the teen comedy series Popular (1999-2001), which he co-created with Gina Matthews.

During that time, his production company Ryan Murphy Productions signed a deal with Warner Bros. Television.

In 2018, Murphy signed a development deal with Netflix that was reportedly worth $300 million over a five-year period.

Murphy, often described as “the most powerful man” on modern television, has an extensive resume as a writer, director and creator of shows such as Nip/Tuck (2003-2010), Glee (2009-2015), American Horror Story ( 2011-present), The New Normal (2012-2013), Scream Queens (2015-2016), Feud (2017-present), Pose (2018-2021), The Politician (2019-2020) and The Watcher (2022-present ).

While the clip remains black with only the text of the actors' names, there is also subtle creepy music playing in the background as Nash-Betts' character delivers emotional dialogue

Emmy Award winner Courtney B. Vance also earns top billing on the series

Courtney B. Vance and Leslie Manville will also be among the main cast of the FX series

Manville received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the period drama film Phantom Thread (2018).

He also created 9-1-1 (2018-present), Ratched (2020), 9-1-1: Lone Star (2020-present), American Horror Stories (2021-present), and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer. History (2022-present).

The writer, director and producer most recently worked on Feud: Capote Vs The Swans, which is currently airing on FX and Hulu.

During his illustrious career, Murphy has received six Primetime Emmy Awards from 38 nominations, a Tony Award from two nominations, and two Grammy Award nominations.

Nash-Betts is coming off a recent Emmy win for Best Supporting Actress in a Series for her performance in Murphy’s Dahmer-–Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix.

The actress is also known for television roles such as Reno 911! (2003–2009, 2020–2022), Clean House (2003–2010), The Soul Man (2012–2016), Scream Queens (2015–2016), and Claws (2017–2022).

The Palmdale, California native’s film resume includes Boys On The Side (1995), The Bachelor, Malibu’s Most Wanted (2003), Reno 911!: Miami (2007), Horton Hears A Who! (2008), Selma (2014) and Origen (2023).

Vance, 63, has an acting career that dates back to 1983 and includes Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2001-2006), the Broadway debut August Wilson’s Fences (1985), which earned him his first Tony nomination , along with the films The Tuskegee Airmen (1995), The Preacher’s Wife (1996) and The Mummy (2017).

Manville, 67, is an acclaimed British actress with credits such as Grown-Ups (1980), Secrets & Lies (1988), All Or Nothing (2002), Another Year (2010), Mr. Turner (2014), Phantom Thread (2017), among many others.