West Ham striker Michail Antonio issues public apology to Liverpool after ‘deluded’ prediction that his side would finish above them this season

Michail Antonio made a bold prediction about his team at the beginning of the season

He claimed they would beat Liverpool and finish above them.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has apologized to Liverpool and their fans for making a “far-fetched” prediction earlier in the season.

Antonio was optimistic about his team’s chances ahead of their meeting with the Reds at Anfield in September.

Not only did he claim his team would beat Jurgen Klopp’s men that day, but they would also finish above them in the Premier League table.

“I support Liverpool,” he said at the time on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

‘Did you know? I think we are going to finish better than Liverpool this season. I’m publishing it.

West Ham forward Michail Antonio apologized to Liverpool and its fans

‘I watched the game (Wolves vs Liverpool) because it was before our game and Wolves could have taken the cake! They had plenty of opportunities. We have them this weekend and it’s six points. We’ve got them!’

Antonio would live to regret his words, Liverpool won the match 3-1 and faced a serious challenge for the title.

The Merseyside team is at the top of the table, 24 points ahead of ninth-placed West Ham.

Speaking of the last episode of Footballer’s Football PodcastAntonio admitted that he was wrong.

Antonio admitted that he was delusional about his team’s chances at the beginning of the season

“Before we go any further, I have something to say,” he said. ‘At the beginning of the season I made a comment.

‘It was a bit wild. It was very wild. I said there was a chance West Ham could finish above Liverpool this year. I’m not going to lie, I said it was my chest.

“They didn’t fit at all, I thought we were going to be sixth or seventh.” There were so many statistics about Klopp having seven or eight years and then having a problem, it was one of those things.

“I was obviously deluded at the time. So I will have to offer a public apology to Liverpool fans and players. I take it back.’