Married at First Sight UK’s Nathanial Valentino reveals he’s been diagnosed with ‘social anxiety’ after starring on the show as he urges Channel 4 to ‘safeguard’ new lineup and create a more ‘heartfelt’ series

Married at First Sight UK star Nathanial Valentino has been diagnosed with “social anxiety” following his appearance on the E4 show, MailOnline can reveal.

The model, 36, explained that his sleeping patterns and ability to concentrate have been affected and at his lowest point he had trouble getting out of bed for two weeks.

In an exclusive interview, Nathanial told MailOnline he had to re-evaluate his life after the stress of starring in the ‘toxic’ dating series led to unhealthy weight loss and he felt like he was losing a fight against Channel 4, who, according to him, was trying to ‘control’ the narrative.

He has urged the corporation to “safeguard” the new line-up of contestants and recruit an external welfare team, insisting that producers “need to create a more realistic and sincere show”.

Speaking ahead of the Married at First Sight UK reunion on Monday night, Nathanial said: “I have been diagnosed with social anxiety, which affects my sleep and concentration.

‘After the show I lost weight, I had constant eczema rashes all over my body and face, I was basically in bed for two weeks.

‘I stepped away from my life and looked at the things that are most important to me, including my friends, the family I chose… and I removed everything from my life that I thought was toxic.

‘After not returning for the most recent reunion, it became clear that I wouldn’t be filming again… In fact, I haven’t had much contact with Channel 4 since the show launched in September.

“I didn’t want to be around those people or the producers, it was a horrible, toxic environment and I didn’t want to be a part of it.”

During his time on the E4 show, Nathanial married transgender girlfriend Ella Morgan, but the couple struggled to connect on a romantic level.

Nathanial felt betrayed by Ella after she began a relationship with co-star JJ Slater behind his back and abandoned the experiment as a result.

He called out producers for setting up couples for failure after telling them he didn’t want to be paired with someone who was transgender, a smoker or someone who had worked in the sex industry. It was later learned that Ella had been a stripper and also smoked.

Despite ending the TV show on bad terms, the former couple are now friends, and Nathanial explains that he has forgiven his ex and that they have moved on from their past drama.

He said: ‘I have forgiven Her. She apologized to me at an event and I get it…it was great television.

“She wanted her story to be told and she got it… I don’t like to force the narrative, but I’m very happy for her and I wish her all the best, I really do.”

With a new cast of dating hopefuls already preparing to marry a stranger when the show returns later this year, Nathanial hopes producers will learn from their experience and recruit an outside welfare team, who can remain impartial. about any problems that arise during filming. .

Nathanial has also urged bosses not to prioritize creating drama and instead wants them to encourage contestants to take part in a “sincere show”.

He said: “I really hope Channel 4 protects the contestants this year.”

“I understand that they want to do television, but it’s your life, a producer can go home and sleep, but it’s a very difficult thing to do.” I won’t be watching.

‘My advice to future contestants is to make the person in front of you at the altar your partner in this, so learn, listen and respect each other.

“The production and the story are not on your side, they are there to create entertainment… and for Channel 4, there needs to be a specialized team for social care, social care cannot be the people who book you and choose you , social assistance needs to be a different company that comes to accompany you and take care of you. They need to be external.

With a new cast of dating hopefuls already preparing to marry a stranger when the show returns later this year, Nathanial hopes producers learn from his experience (pictured with co-star Bianca Petronzi).

Five months after his TV marriage failed and Nathanial doubted his future, he is now dating a new partner who he says has changed his outlook on life.

‘You are crying for your well-being, but they are the best friends of the production and they work with them. Something needs to change. “They need to create a more realistic and sincere show.”

A Channel 4 spokesperson told MailOnline: “During production and broadcast, we regularly offered Nathanial psychological support and an independent therapist of his choice.

‘This offer remains open and ongoing. Duty of care is of the utmost importance and the well-being of all cast and crew is our top priority at all times, during production and beyond.

“We have robust taxpayer care protocols in place and appropriate support is available to taxpayers before, during and after transmission, including access to an independent psychological team.”

After connecting through mutual friends, the model has fallen in love with hairstylist Ben and although it’s still early days, the couple is already taking their relationship to the next level.

He said: ‘I’ve found this amazing guy. He calms me down, he improves my anxiety, he’s pretty special. I’m even meeting his parents next week.

‘When he was watching the show, his best friend told him ‘This guy is for you’, a month later I turned up and said something to him on Instagram and we started talking.

“I was very anti-dating. If I could show you my inbox, I’d get a lot of attention… all the gay celebrities were there trying to get some. But I stayed away from anyone who was famous because I just want to live a really good life.” beautiful and not be the center of attention.”